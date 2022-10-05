 Skip to content

Aquarist update for 5 October 2022

Steam achievements unlocked!

We have great news for you!

From this day on, you can unlock Steam Achievements in Aquarist! And... there are many ːsteamhappyː, so prepare yourself for the time full of work!

Other things that we added/updated today:

  • possibility to put the background on the side walls of the oceanarium
  • extended the PH range of fish to make it easier to keep different species in one aquarium

Do you like today's update?
Let us know!
Huge THANK YOU for all of you who make this game better by helping us, commenting and sending ideas/bugs concerns ːsteamhappyː

AQ Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430760/Aquarist/

