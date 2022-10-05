-Fixed some animations for the Board Soul
-Fixed an error that would prevent resolving the block puzzle in Yacobarclop
-Fixed an error when some Dpad buttons would not show up on rebinding
Innocence Island update for 5 October 2022
Another small update
-Fixed some animations for the Board Soul
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update