Innocence Island update for 5 October 2022

Another small update

Patchnotes

-Fixed some animations for the Board Soul
-Fixed an error that would prevent resolving the block puzzle in Yacobarclop
-Fixed an error when some Dpad buttons would not show up on rebinding

