BattleJuice Alchemist Playtest update for 7 October 2022

Update: Patch Notes 0.21401

Patch Notes 0.21401

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

in the last devlog I already talked in depth about the upcoming UI overhaul. It is now completed and live on the public branch of the alpha playtest. So you might have already seen bits of the new UI and I'll only show you the local map here (because working on it is an evergreen for me) as well as the overhauled HUD tooltips:

I also took a close look at the combat behavior of our companion Plato. His freeze attack was quite unpredictable, which should now be fixed. Plato should now freeze your opponents like a champ. He is just such a good boy.

As always, there are a lot more minor changes. The full list of them can be found on our Discord as usual. I'm currently working on a quite big addition to the game that I will hopefully be able to talk about next time.

Cheers,

Alain

Changed files in this update

BattleJuice Alchemist Playtest Content Depot 1545581
  • Loading history…
