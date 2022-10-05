Update 0.10.0

• The large circular building in the central district has now been totally remodelled with higher detail and is now enterable. It's much larger and now includes a large atrium area with 6 accessible floors using internal spiral walkways and lifts.

• A skybridge connects the neighbouring Siphonovium building's rooftop and its shuttle station to this new building's domed glass roof level.

• More robots have been added to the central district.

This build should be compatible with saves from the previous 0.9.0 version.

Saves made using builds 0.8.0 and earlier will still use the old game event timings, so for the best experience it is advised to start a new game for that case.