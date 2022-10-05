UPDATE 05.10.2022

New Features
- Something spooky might happen soon
- Minimap zoom level is now saved and will be remembered across restarts
- Item tooltips now list if an item is a material used for upgrading equipment, enchanting, crafting or a combination of those
Changes
- Slight overall performance improvement due to software/tooling upgrades
- Quest update scribble sound now only plays for tracked quests
- Small cleanup in the shop location part of the player shop management ui
- Crafting UI max amount button now ignores materials that have a chance to not be consumed
- Gem crafting recipes are now sorted by the gem quality
- Tweaked Amemori's greeting to be less confusing
- Increased timeout before disconnecting with an "already connected" message slightly
- Karma drop bonus is now included in the regular stats calculation instead of being applied internally
- Bonus Experience stat now also starts at 0 like the other bonus stats
Balance updates
- The following monsters on Caratas Wasteland and Jerro Highlands are not aggressive anymore: Centaur, Centaur Major, Centaur Chief, Dark Elf Archer, Dark Elf Bowman, Snake Grande
- Loot distribution on monsters now resets when the monster fully heals (loot is distributed proportionally to how much damage a player did once the monster dies)
- Monster/Rift spawns with long spawn intervals aren't spawned straight away when a server starts
Bugfixes
- Fixed various missing translations in the trade ui and other uis
- Fixed rift name tooltip being too dark and hard to read on the minimap
- Fixed certain forms of item expiry not being displayed correctly once the item is expired
- Fixed a netcode desync causing actions (for example skills & attacks) to start slightly too early
- Fixed being able to follow invisible friendly players
- Fixed being able to ride your mount in the greaves shop in the City of Nodrog
- Fixed maps that have their minimaps disabled resetting the minimap zoom level
- Fixed gold reward being offset to the right on the quest complete screen
- Fixed some floating rocks in the Frozen Land
- Fixed whisper/chat uis not scrolling to the end for new messages in some cases
Changed files in this update