Inferna update for 5 October 2022

UPDATE 05.10.2022

New Features

  • Something spooky might happen soon
  • Minimap zoom level is now saved and will be remembered across restarts
  • Item tooltips now list if an item is a material used for upgrading equipment, enchanting, crafting or a combination of those

Changes

  • Slight overall performance improvement due to software/tooling upgrades
  • Quest update scribble sound now only plays for tracked quests
  • Small cleanup in the shop location part of the player shop management ui
  • Crafting UI max amount button now ignores materials that have a chance to not be consumed
  • Gem crafting recipes are now sorted by the gem quality
  • Tweaked Amemori's greeting to be less confusing
  • Increased timeout before disconnecting with an "already connected" message slightly
  • Karma drop bonus is now included in the regular stats calculation instead of being applied internally
  • Bonus Experience stat now also starts at 0 like the other bonus stats

Balance updates

  • The following monsters on Caratas Wasteland and Jerro Highlands are not aggressive anymore: Centaur, Centaur Major, Centaur Chief, Dark Elf Archer, Dark Elf Bowman, Snake Grande
  • Loot distribution on monsters now resets when the monster fully heals (loot is distributed proportionally to how much damage a player did once the monster dies)
  • Monster/Rift spawns with long spawn intervals aren't spawned straight away when a server starts

Bugfixes

  • Fixed various missing translations in the trade ui and other uis
  • Fixed rift name tooltip being too dark and hard to read on the minimap
  • Fixed certain forms of item expiry not being displayed correctly once the item is expired
  • Fixed a netcode desync causing actions (for example skills & attacks) to start slightly too early
  • Fixed being able to follow invisible friendly players
  • Fixed being able to ride your mount in the greaves shop in the City of Nodrog
  • Fixed maps that have their minimaps disabled resetting the minimap zoom level
  • Fixed gold reward being offset to the right on the quest complete screen
  • Fixed some floating rocks in the Frozen Land
  • Fixed whisper/chat uis not scrolling to the end for new messages in some cases

