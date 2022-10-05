Dome Keeper Patch 2

Hello Keepers!

We are back with another patch that squashes some more bugs, adds a new accessibility option, a new map size, and more!

Please do keep the feedback coming, we really appreciate it and it helps us make Dome Keeper the best it can be!

Build 41.3.7

*** Full patch notes below:

Added accessibility option to always highlight monsters with an outline

Orchard fruit buff cannot be stacked anymore, but repeated use will refresh the buff

Added missing sword dome tutorial popup

Allowing bind of pick up and drop to the same key again, as in the Dome Romantik prototype

Added huge map for relic hunt

Showing up to 3 unlocks now, instead of 2 at most

Improved controller detection, which might solve issues with some models being unresponsive

Added information on which rule in the cheat detection was triggered, allowing us to improve it in the next patch, after seeing what causes the false positives

Lift now starts with an additional orb, and more orbs cost 1 water instead of 2

Teleporter won't teleport resources during battle anymore**

Fixed repair indicator on health bar sometimes staying visible after closing the tech tree

Fixed vibration setting from options not being applied

Fixed keeper not moving if exiting the station with an already rotated joystick

Fixed keeper being stuck in pickup mode if the station was entered holding the pickup key and use and pickup being bound to the same button

Fixed one instance of the cheat detection triggering erroneously

Fixed some small errors in the savegames

Fixed issue where final battle music was playing after the wave was over, overlapping the win music

Fixed condenser, converter, and drillbert achievements not counting properly, if the game was saved and reloaded

Improved blue underground biome color to be more distinct from grey

Rendering all percentage values without digits after the decimal point in the upgrade tree

Improved rock texture for medium rock hardness

Fixed unlock potentially getting lost if immediately exiting the game upon unlock

Selected gadget in keep gadget popup is now animated, for better visibility

Fixed button focus in loadout stage not jumping from gadget to mode as expected

Reduced condenser production delay on overcharge from 0.75 to 0.5 cycles

Don't forget we have a list of known issues in the discussions thread here on Steam, so keep an eye on that and if you run into any issues please let us know [url=https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1]here!

[/url]

Feel free to join our Discord and share your feedback with us there too!

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1637320/Dome_Keeper/