Dome Keeper Patch 2

Hello Keepers!
We are back with another patch that squashes some more bugs, adds a new accessibility option, a new map size, and more!
Please do keep the feedback coming, we really appreciate it and it helps us make Dome Keeper the best it can be!
Build 41.3.7
*** Full patch notes below:
- Added accessibility option to always highlight monsters with an outline
- Orchard fruit buff cannot be stacked anymore, but repeated use will refresh the buff
- Added missing sword dome tutorial popup
- Allowing bind of pick up and drop to the same key again, as in the Dome Romantik prototype
- Added huge map for relic hunt
- Showing up to 3 unlocks now, instead of 2 at most
- Improved controller detection, which might solve issues with some models being unresponsive
- Added information on which rule in the cheat detection was triggered, allowing us to improve it in the next patch, after seeing what causes the false positives
- Lift now starts with an additional orb, and more orbs cost 1 water instead of 2
- Teleporter won't teleport resources during battle anymore**
- Fixed repair indicator on health bar sometimes staying visible after closing the tech tree
- Fixed vibration setting from options not being applied
- Fixed keeper not moving if exiting the station with an already rotated joystick
- Fixed keeper being stuck in pickup mode if the station was entered holding the pickup key and use and pickup being bound to the same button
- Fixed one instance of the cheat detection triggering erroneously
- Fixed some small errors in the savegames
- Fixed issue where final battle music was playing after the wave was over, overlapping the win music
- Fixed condenser, converter, and drillbert achievements not counting properly, if the game was saved and reloaded
- Improved blue underground biome color to be more distinct from grey
- Rendering all percentage values without digits after the decimal point in the upgrade tree
- Improved rock texture for medium rock hardness
- Fixed unlock potentially getting lost if immediately exiting the game upon unlock
- Selected gadget in keep gadget popup is now animated, for better visibility
- Fixed button focus in loadout stage not jumping from gadget to mode as expected
- Reduced condenser production delay on overcharge from 0.75 to 0.5 cycles
Don't forget we have a list of known issues in the discussions thread here on Steam, so keep an eye on that and if you run into any issues please let us know [url=https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1]here!
[/url]
Feel free to join our Discord and share your feedback with us there too!
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update