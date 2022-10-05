 Skip to content

Dome Keeper update for 5 October 2022

Dome Keeper Patch 2

Hello Keepers!

We are back with another patch that squashes some more bugs, adds a new accessibility option, a new map size, and more!

Please do keep the feedback coming, we really appreciate it and it helps us make Dome Keeper the best it can be!

  • Added accessibility option to always highlight monsters with an outline
  • Orchard fruit buff cannot be stacked anymore, but repeated use will refresh the buff
  • Added missing sword dome tutorial popup
  • Allowing bind of pick up and drop to the same key again, as in the Dome Romantik prototype
  • Added huge map for relic hunt
  • Showing up to 3 unlocks now, instead of 2 at most
  • Improved controller detection, which might solve issues with some models being unresponsive
  • Added information on which rule in the cheat detection was triggered, allowing us to improve it in the next patch, after seeing what causes the false positives
  • Lift now starts with an additional orb, and more orbs cost 1 water instead of 2
  • Teleporter won't teleport resources during battle anymore**
  • Fixed repair indicator on health bar sometimes staying visible after closing the tech tree
  • Fixed vibration setting from options not being applied
  • Fixed keeper not moving if exiting the station with an already rotated joystick
  • Fixed keeper being stuck in pickup mode if the station was entered holding the pickup key and use and pickup being bound to the same button
  • Fixed one instance of the cheat detection triggering erroneously
  • Fixed some small errors in the savegames
  • Fixed issue where final battle music was playing after the wave was over, overlapping the win music
  • Fixed condenser, converter, and drillbert achievements not counting properly, if the game was saved and reloaded
  • Improved blue underground biome color to be more distinct from grey
  • Rendering all percentage values without digits after the decimal point in the upgrade tree
  • Improved rock texture for medium rock hardness
  • Fixed unlock potentially getting lost if immediately exiting the game upon unlock
  • Selected gadget in keep gadget popup is now animated, for better visibility
  • Fixed button focus in loadout stage not jumping from gadget to mode as expected
  • Reduced condenser production delay on overcharge from 0.75 to 0.5 cycles

Feel free to join our Discord and share your feedback with us there too!
Enjoy!

