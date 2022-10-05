Hoist the Sails Update out now

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a new update for Barotrauma. Hoist the Sails brings…

Improvements to submarines and upgrades, and a new vanilla sub

All-new game tutorials

Improved performance and multiplayer stability

Many quality of life changes and fixes.

See this preview post for a more detailed introduction of all the new additions, and find the full list of changes at the end of this post.

Be sure to update your game to the latest version now to be able to host and join servers. We hope you enjoy the Hoist the Sails update!

To MacOS players on systems older than 10.15:

Due to the .NET 6 update included in Hoist the Sails, we have had to raise Barotrauma's minimum technical requirements for MacOS, and systems 10.13 and 10.14 have unfortunately lost support. If you wish to continue playing Barotrauma on these systems, you can access the game version preceding this update as a Steam beta.

Opt into "MacOS-Compatibility", available to everyone who owns Barotrauma on Steam:

Find Barotrauma in the left sidebar of your Steam Library.

Right-click Barotrauma and choose "Properties".

Choose the "Betas" heading in the Properties window.

Select "MacOS-Compatibility" from the topmost dropdown. This begins the download of the beta.

When "MacOS-Compatibility" is successfully opted into, the name is displayed in square brackets alongside Barotrauma's title in the sidebar.

This beta will not get any further updates but will remain available to ensure continued compatibility for the affected Mac players.

To access new game versions of Barotrauma on MacOS, 10.14 players should be able to update their systems to stay compatible with our new runtime. 10.13 players and everyone will additionally be able to find Barotrauma on Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, starting tomorrow!

The .NET 6 runtime update only affects compatibility for MacOS 10.13 and 10.14, not other systems. Read more about the runtime update and its effects on MacOS in this earlier post.

v0.19.10.0

Changes and additions:

Completely remade tutorials. There is now a Basics Tutorial to cover basics like moving, inventory and repairs. More specific tasks are explained in the Roles Tutorial, where every job has their own tutorial to go through, explaining what it means to be e.g. an Engineer or a Captain.

Added new mining missions, including some in the abyss.

Reintroduced separate local/radio voice chat keys as a legacy option. Now it's again possible to speak with voice activation by default and use a push-to-talk button for radio, the same way as before, by setting the chat mode to Local and using the new radio voice chat hotkey.

Device/item UIs can be moved around by dragging.

Allow using devices while on a ladder or sitting on a chair.

Changed reactor temperature bar colors (from blue to red).

Higher quality stun batons cause heavier stun.

Changed unit load device capacity to 12 (because the sprite has space for 12) and made them waterproof.

Changed fabricator skill calculations: the most inadequate of the required skills determines the fabrication time (instead of the average).

Made dying drop a characters' skills towards the maximum initial skill instead of minimum.

Added a new keybind for opening and closing the chat box. The default bind is B.

Added a warning if a new keybind overlaps with any of the player's existing binds.

Overvoltage makes devices perform better, increasing the output of engines, making fabricators, deconstructors and pumps operate faster, electrical discharge coils do more damage, batteries recharge faster and oxygen generators generate more oxygen. Encourages operating the reactor manually and hopefully makes it a little more engaging.

Added more randomness to junction box overvoltage damage, and made partially damaged boxes take more damage from overvoltage. Prevents all boxes from breaking at the same time, making overvoltage less of a pain to deal with and intentionally overvolting devices more worthwhile.

Added manual temperature adjustment buttons which immediately increase/decrease the temperature of the reactor for a brief amount of time on manual control (bumps the gauge up/down by a fifth, and the boost fades out in 20 seconds). Allows reacting to load fluctuations very quickly, and conserving fuel by operating the reactor at a lower fission rate – a new benefit to operating reactors manually.

Signals no longer set the fission and turbine rates of the reactor instantaneously, making automated reactor circuits less overpowered. They are still viable, but especially now with the addition of the extra incentives for operating the reactor manually, they're no longer as clearly the best and most efficient way to operate the reactor, making manual operation more worthwhile.

Made the "distort" camera effect a little less obtrusive and glitchy-looking (smoother texture + less heavy effect).

Made water-sensitive materials (lithium, potassium, sodium) spawn in waterproof chemical crates.

Made crates deconstruct much faster to make them easier to get rid of.

Sonar disruptions now hide minerals.

Grayed out ranged weapons' crosshair when reloading (similar to turret crosshairs).

Disabled the autodocking prompt (which verifies whether you actually want to dock when docking is initiated by an automated circuit) in single player.

Improved the way drag is applied on submerged items. Fixes heavy items dropping at unnaturally high speeds in water.

Added a splash effect when an item falls into water.

The deconstructor UI shows what the input items deconstruct to (particularly important now with the lossy deconstruction recipes - it can be risky to deconstruct something just to see what materials it gives out if that results in material loss).

Wall and device repair costs in outposts are calculated based on the amount of damage on your sub, instead of always having a fixed price.

Inflamed lung doesn't affect characters that don't need oxygen.

Added swarm behavior for crawler husks.

Added some more oomph to nuclear explosions.

Adjust the alpha of the outpost service icons according to distance to make it easier to estimate where the NPC is at. Show the title of the NPC when hovering the cursor over the icon.

Added "unlockmission" console command.

Added "setcampaignmetadata" console command (may be useful for modders creating custom scripted events for the campaign).

Changed how NPC "titles" work. Previously we defined "titles" for the pirates (e.g. "Pirate Lord" and such), and the title replaced the name of the NPC (which made their dialog a little awkward). Now we display both the name and the title over the character, and special outpost NPCs also have titles.

Gave diving masks to most NPCs.

Changed the burn overlay formula: now also the non-affected limbs get half of the effect, because the sharp contrast between limbs looked weird.

Restored the 3-shell Railgun rack as a legacy option.

Reworded the "respawn with penalty" prompt to make it less confusing: you always get a penalty to your skills when you die now, and Reaper's Tax is an "extra penalty" you get on top of that if you opt to respawn mid-round. The intention behind this is to incur a cost to respawning, as it shouldn't be possible to get unlimited free reinforcements and supplies mid-round.

Made SIGTERM close the linux server gracefully.

Made respawn items (suits, scooters) spawn in the respawn shuttle's cabinets when possible.

Show a healthbar on items (e.g. eggs and thalamus organs) when damaging them with handheld weapons (melee or ranged).

Submarines:

Added a new intermediate transport sub, Camel.

Added submarine tiers. Higher-tier submarines can be upgraded further than lower-tier submarines.

Overhauled and balanced submarine upgrades.

Added Large Weapon Hardpoints.

Added Flak Cannon and Double Coilgun as new Large Weapons.

Railgun is now considered a Large Weapon.

Added an upgrade that adds a mineral scanner to nav terminals and sonar monitors.cannon

Submarine class now affects which upgrades are available for the sub.

Removed the Deep Diver class: the way we see it, Deep Divers didn't have a clear enough role in the game, especially considering that hull upgrades served pretty much the same purpose. In practice, the only clear benefit of a Deep Diver was being able to get through the very last levels of the campaign, and having to switch to one just for that purpose wasn't fun. Now any submarine with full hull upgrades can get all the way to the end of the campaign.

Fixed messy wiring in Typhon 2's bottom left hardpoint.

Winterhalter and Remora are now Scout class ships.

Added some loose vents and panels to Herja, Winterhalter and Barsuk, fixed invisible "loose panel" (news stand) in Orca 2.

Fixed floating light component in Orca 2.

Medical fabricator now consumes 500 power on all submarines, to be consistent with other fabricators.

Updated prices of all submarines to match tiers.

Gave Typhon 2 better stats and even more firepower, to outclass the original Typhon.

Improved R-29's speed and gave it a Flak Cannon.

Added Large Weapon hardpoints to Berilia to make it a Tier 3 transport.

Tweaked the hulls and waypoints around Herja's top docking hatch to make it easier for bots to reach and weld.

Fixed a waypoint/hull issue in Typhon's stowage compartment (waypoint in such a tight space the bots couldn't reach it).

Balance:

"Mission cheesing" by repeatedly undocking and redocking to an outpost to reroll the mission events no longer works: new mission events don't reappear until one "world step" has passed (~10 minutes or traversing through one level).

Balance pass on handheld weapons: adjusted reload times, damages, stun durations, recoil and ammo stack sizes.

Reduced tools' structure damage (dual-wielded storage containers no longer chew through submarine walls in seconds).

Increased heavy ruin wall health to make it less easy to cheese your way into the artifact room in ruins.

Made boomstick fire in bursts of 2 (similar to deadeye carbide) to prevent ridiculous fire rates with quick-reloading.

Added EMP effect to nuclear depth charges for consistency.

Pulse Laser and Railgun now have similar power consumption as other turrets.

Changed how skill levels affect the quality of fabricated items. Previously having a skill level equal to or higher than the item's skill requirement would result in a good quality item, meaning that practically everyone could e.g. fabricate good quality oxygen tanks. Now your skill needs to be >20% from the minimum skill requirement towards 100 (e.g. if the item requires 20 skill to fabricate, 36 results in a higher quality item).

Reduced PUCS's radiation resistance from 100% to 90%. Complete invulnerability to radiation has way too much potential for exploits and overpowered strategies.

Adjusted supplies in pirate submarines.

Turned some weapons' burn damage into explosion damage.

Made the extra sales from "traveling tradesman" talent stack.

Terminal ignores empty signals.

Reduced commonness of molochs (as they can take a lot of time to kill, running into multiple of them can quickly become a chore)

Removed steel requirement for depth charges. Fabricate decoy depth charges from depth charges, rather than from the base material.

Reduced the Pulse Laser tri-laser bolt spread.

Explosions are now calculated differently, using the number of limbs to divide the damage (up to a maximum of 15 limbs). Adjusted explosion damage values to match new calculations.

Coilgun costs 5000 marks to install, Pulse Laser and Chaingun 6000. Large turrets each cost 7500 each.

Made mudraptor eggs modestly profitable for farming (decreased cost from shop, increased deconstruction yields).

Mineral yield and spawn rates rebalance: minerals found are now much more dependent on location (biome, cave, abyss).

Balanced existing mineral missions: adjusted rewards & required minerals, and required some minerals to be handed over to the outposts as proof of their existence.

Rebalanced Engine Force values to better match hull size. Most Scouts (Azimuth, Orca2, Remora, Winterhalter) are now faster. Humpback, Typhon and Orca are slightly slower.

Multiplayer:

Fixed missions sometimes unlocking in incorrect locations in MP campaign, making them either unselectable or causing a "mission mismatch" error when the round starts.

Fixed clients downloading submarines they already have from the server if the mods those submarines are in are not currently enabled.

Significantly sped up file transfers (mods, submarine files, campaign saves).

Clients who've recently joined (by default 2 minutes) are not allowed to vote to kick others, and vote kicking someone always requires at least 2 votes.

Servers don't allow selecting hidden jobs (jobs only used by NPCs) as job preferences.

The minimum kick vote counts are no longer rounded down. Previously if you had for example four players on the server and the minimum vote count set to 60%, kicking would require 2 votes, now it requires 3.

Fixed inventory and wallet resetting if a campaign round ends when a client's character has spawned, but the client is not currently controlling it (e.g. due to getting kicked to the lobby).

Fixed spectator checkbox overlapping with the character info if you get kicked to the lobby mid-round.

Fixed "kick" button staying disabled indefinitely if you vote to kick someone and the vote doesn't go through.

Fixed Steamworks publish tab showing the "free weekend" message when using Steam family sharing.

Minor tweaks to the end of PvP missions to make them a little less underwhelming: instead of ending the round immediately when one team is dead (without even giving enough time to see the enemy die), there's a brief delay, a message box and a camera transition to let the players see what happened.

Fixed PvP team assignment sometimes being wildly imbalanced, even when there were enough players with no preference to make the team sizes equal.

Fixed clients getting stuck in the loading screen if they happen to disconnect at the right moment between rounds.

Fixed bank balance not getting corrected if it's become desynced by e.g. client-side commands.

Fixed server not registering a client's character as disconnected if the client disconnects and reconnects before the round has fully started, causing the client to get stuck as a spectator when they rejoin.

Fixed clients disabling their client-side-only mods when they join a server.

Fixed hull/item repairs purchased from an outpost sometimes not getting applied client-side.

Fixed "missing entity" errors in a specific situation in multiplayer. Occurred when a respawn shuttle was enabled and loaded on the server (= i.e. in a non-outpost level), and a client disconnected and immediately reconnected. This would cause the client to deselect the respawn shuttle and make them start the round without loading one, leading to the "missing entity" issues due to the shuttle only existing server-side.

Fixed damage visuals not showing on characters who've died off-screen.

Fixed ability to upgrade the sub when there's a switch pending in multiplayer.

Fixed friendly fire and karma always showing up as disabled on dedicated servers in the server list.

Fixed spineling spikes fired by a human with spineling genes not damaging any human characters (enemies in PvP, pirates in pirate missions) when friendly fire is disabled.

Fixed "invalid ExecuteAttack message: limb index out of bounds" errors when you join a server where a character has fired spineling spikes with spineling genes mid-round.

Fixed "entity not found" errors if a shuttle or submarine ends up absurdly deep in multiplayer (>100 km). We don't even know how someone managed to pull this off.

Fixed rapidly clicking on the mission giver sometimes not giving all the available missions when the "Use" input is set to LMB. Happened because the conversation logic didn't check if there's another conversation active, causing the server to show a new conversation when clicking the NPC, without interrupting/continuing the previous conversation.

Made shockjock event only show for the player triggering the event (making it visible for everyone works kind of weirdly, when the event involves talking to an NPC next to the character who triggered the event).

Fixed outpost events getting stuck at the last ConversationAction if another client has finished the action.

Optimization:

Updated our runtime to .NET 6, which should yield significant performance improvements. Do note that this unfortunately means we'll have to drop support for macOS versions older than 10.15, but we have taken some measures to help the affected Mac players continue having access to Barotrauma.

Optimized afflictions that apply other afflictions on the character (e.g. radiation sickness, drunkenness, opiate withdrawal).

Optimizations to the talent system, particularly when the talent menu is open and when there's a large number of talents (e.g. when using mods that make all talents available to every class).

Physics optimization: fixed submerged items' physics bodies staying active indefinitely even after they've come to rest due to buoyant forces being applied on them constantly. Now we stop updating bodies that have come to rest on the floor and aren't light enough to float.

Optimized AI objectives that make bots fetch items (combat, contain item, decontain item, get item).

Submarine editor:

Fixed door gaps not appearing in the sub editor until you select the door.

Fixed sub editor background images not saving.

Fixed turret lightsource rotation not refreshing in the sub editor when flipping the item.

Fixed prefab placement breaking in the sub editor if LMB is held while moving the cursor outside of the selection panel.

Fixed several instances of janky UI interactions in the submarine editor: dragging the selection rectangle now works even if the cursor reaches into the prefab list; letting go of a dragged entity works even if the cursor reaches into the prefab list; the dragged entity no longer goes invisible when reaching into the prefab list.

Made PowerContainer recharge speed always default to 0.

Fixed adding resizeable items (like ladders) not being registered in the sub editor's command history, preventing undoing it.

Changed default reactor output from 10,000 kW to 5000 kW.

Decreased Winterhalter reactor output and increased its fuel consumption rate.

Fixed some gap issues in Winterhalter.

Fixed medics not having access to the toxin cabinet in Barsuk.

Fixed medic, engineer and mechanic spawnpoints having no tags in Typhon.

Fixed crashing when trying to multi-edit a string value in the sub editor.

Fixed dragged objects becoming invisible if you bring the cursor over a UI element in the sub editor.

Fixed screwdrivers and wires in your "inventory" being included in the total item count in the sub editor's wiring mode.

Fixed entities that were below the cursor when starting to resize a structure staying highlighted during resizing.

Fixed sub editor treating the autosave interval as minutes instead of seconds (saving every 300 minutes instead of 300 seconds).

Fixes: