Hoist the Sails Update out now

Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a new update for Barotrauma. Hoist the Sails brings…
- Improvements to submarines and upgrades, and a new vanilla sub
- All-new game tutorials
- Improved performance and multiplayer stability
- Many quality of life changes and fixes.
See this preview post for a more detailed introduction of all the new additions, and find the full list of changes at the end of this post.
Be sure to update your game to the latest version now to be able to host and join servers. We hope you enjoy the Hoist the Sails update!
To MacOS players on systems older than 10.15:
Due to the .NET 6 update included in Hoist the Sails, we have had to raise Barotrauma's minimum technical requirements for MacOS, and systems 10.13 and 10.14 have unfortunately lost support. If you wish to continue playing Barotrauma on these systems, you can access the game version preceding this update as a Steam beta.
Opt into "MacOS-Compatibility", available to everyone who owns Barotrauma on Steam:
- Find Barotrauma in the left sidebar of your Steam Library.
- Right-click Barotrauma and choose "Properties".
- Choose the "Betas" heading in the Properties window.
- Select "MacOS-Compatibility" from the topmost dropdown. This begins the download of the beta.
- When "MacOS-Compatibility" is successfully opted into, the name is displayed in square brackets alongside Barotrauma's title in the sidebar.
- This beta will not get any further updates but will remain available to ensure continued compatibility for the affected Mac players.
To access new game versions of Barotrauma on MacOS, 10.14 players should be able to update their systems to stay compatible with our new runtime. 10.13 players and everyone will additionally be able to find Barotrauma on Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, starting tomorrow!
The .NET 6 runtime update only affects compatibility for MacOS 10.13 and 10.14, not other systems. Read more about the runtime update and its effects on MacOS in this earlier post.
v0.19.10.0
Changes and additions:
- Completely remade tutorials. There is now a Basics Tutorial to cover basics like moving, inventory and repairs. More specific tasks are explained in the Roles Tutorial, where every job has their own tutorial to go through, explaining what it means to be e.g. an Engineer or a Captain.
- Added new mining missions, including some in the abyss.
- Reintroduced separate local/radio voice chat keys as a legacy option. Now it's again possible to speak with voice activation by default and use a push-to-talk button for radio, the same way as before, by setting the chat mode to Local and using the new radio voice chat hotkey.
- Device/item UIs can be moved around by dragging.
- Allow using devices while on a ladder or sitting on a chair.
- Changed reactor temperature bar colors (from blue to red).
- Higher quality stun batons cause heavier stun.
- Changed unit load device capacity to 12 (because the sprite has space for 12) and made them waterproof.
- Changed fabricator skill calculations: the most inadequate of the required skills determines the fabrication time (instead of the average).
- Made dying drop a characters' skills towards the maximum initial skill instead of minimum.
- Added a new keybind for opening and closing the chat box. The default bind is B.
- Added a warning if a new keybind overlaps with any of the player's existing binds.
- Overvoltage makes devices perform better, increasing the output of engines, making fabricators, deconstructors and pumps operate faster, electrical discharge coils do more damage, batteries recharge faster and oxygen generators generate more oxygen. Encourages operating the reactor manually and hopefully makes it a little more engaging.
- Added more randomness to junction box overvoltage damage, and made partially damaged boxes take more damage from overvoltage. Prevents all boxes from breaking at the same time, making overvoltage less of a pain to deal with and intentionally overvolting devices more worthwhile.
- Added manual temperature adjustment buttons which immediately increase/decrease the temperature of the reactor for a brief amount of time on manual control (bumps the gauge up/down by a fifth, and the boost fades out in 20 seconds). Allows reacting to load fluctuations very quickly, and conserving fuel by operating the reactor at a lower fission rate – a new benefit to operating reactors manually.
- Signals no longer set the fission and turbine rates of the reactor instantaneously, making automated reactor circuits less overpowered. They are still viable, but especially now with the addition of the extra incentives for operating the reactor manually, they're no longer as clearly the best and most efficient way to operate the reactor, making manual operation more worthwhile.
- Made the "distort" camera effect a little less obtrusive and glitchy-looking (smoother texture + less heavy effect).
- Made water-sensitive materials (lithium, potassium, sodium) spawn in waterproof chemical crates.
- Made crates deconstruct much faster to make them easier to get rid of.
- Sonar disruptions now hide minerals.
- Grayed out ranged weapons' crosshair when reloading (similar to turret crosshairs).
- Disabled the autodocking prompt (which verifies whether you actually want to dock when docking is initiated by an automated circuit) in single player.
- Improved the way drag is applied on submerged items. Fixes heavy items dropping at unnaturally high speeds in water.
- Added a splash effect when an item falls into water.
- The deconstructor UI shows what the input items deconstruct to (particularly important now with the lossy deconstruction recipes - it can be risky to deconstruct something just to see what materials it gives out if that results in material loss).
- Wall and device repair costs in outposts are calculated based on the amount of damage on your sub, instead of always having a fixed price.
- Inflamed lung doesn't affect characters that don't need oxygen.
- Added swarm behavior for crawler husks.
- Added some more oomph to nuclear explosions.
- Adjust the alpha of the outpost service icons according to distance to make it easier to estimate where the NPC is at. Show the title of the NPC when hovering the cursor over the icon.
- Added "unlockmission" console command.
- Added "setcampaignmetadata" console command (may be useful for modders creating custom scripted events for the campaign).
- Changed how NPC "titles" work. Previously we defined "titles" for the pirates (e.g. "Pirate Lord" and such), and the title replaced the name of the NPC (which made their dialog a little awkward). Now we display both the name and the title over the character, and special outpost NPCs also have titles.
- Gave diving masks to most NPCs.
- Changed the burn overlay formula: now also the non-affected limbs get half of the effect, because the sharp contrast between limbs looked weird.
- Restored the 3-shell Railgun rack as a legacy option.
- Reworded the "respawn with penalty" prompt to make it less confusing: you always get a penalty to your skills when you die now, and Reaper's Tax is an "extra penalty" you get on top of that if you opt to respawn mid-round. The intention behind this is to incur a cost to respawning, as it shouldn't be possible to get unlimited free reinforcements and supplies mid-round.
- Made SIGTERM close the linux server gracefully.
- Made respawn items (suits, scooters) spawn in the respawn shuttle's cabinets when possible.
- Show a healthbar on items (e.g. eggs and thalamus organs) when damaging them with handheld weapons (melee or ranged).
Submarines:
- Added a new intermediate transport sub, Camel.
- Added submarine tiers. Higher-tier submarines can be upgraded further than lower-tier submarines.
- Overhauled and balanced submarine upgrades.
- Added Large Weapon Hardpoints.
- Added Flak Cannon and Double Coilgun as new Large Weapons.
- Railgun is now considered a Large Weapon.
- Added an upgrade that adds a mineral scanner to nav terminals and sonar monitors.cannon
- Submarine class now affects which upgrades are available for the sub.
- Removed the Deep Diver class: the way we see it, Deep Divers didn't have a clear enough role in the game, especially considering that hull upgrades served pretty much the same purpose. In practice, the only clear benefit of a Deep Diver was being able to get through the very last levels of the campaign, and having to switch to one just for that purpose wasn't fun. Now any submarine with full hull upgrades can get all the way to the end of the campaign.
- Fixed messy wiring in Typhon 2's bottom left hardpoint.
- Winterhalter and Remora are now Scout class ships.
- Added some loose vents and panels to Herja, Winterhalter and Barsuk, fixed invisible "loose panel" (news stand) in Orca 2.
- Fixed floating light component in Orca 2.
- Medical fabricator now consumes 500 power on all submarines, to be consistent with other fabricators.
- Updated prices of all submarines to match tiers.
- Gave Typhon 2 better stats and even more firepower, to outclass the original Typhon.
- Improved R-29's speed and gave it a Flak Cannon.
- Added Large Weapon hardpoints to Berilia to make it a Tier 3 transport.
- Tweaked the hulls and waypoints around Herja's top docking hatch to make it easier for bots to reach and weld.
- Fixed a waypoint/hull issue in Typhon's stowage compartment (waypoint in such a tight space the bots couldn't reach it).
Balance:
- "Mission cheesing" by repeatedly undocking and redocking to an outpost to reroll the mission events no longer works: new mission events don't reappear until one "world step" has passed (~10 minutes or traversing through one level).
- Balance pass on handheld weapons: adjusted reload times, damages, stun durations, recoil and ammo stack sizes.
- Reduced tools' structure damage (dual-wielded storage containers no longer chew through submarine walls in seconds).
- Increased heavy ruin wall health to make it less easy to cheese your way into the artifact room in ruins.
- Made boomstick fire in bursts of 2 (similar to deadeye carbide) to prevent ridiculous fire rates with quick-reloading.
- Added EMP effect to nuclear depth charges for consistency.
- Pulse Laser and Railgun now have similar power consumption as other turrets.
- Changed how skill levels affect the quality of fabricated items. Previously having a skill level equal to or higher than the item's skill requirement would result in a good quality item, meaning that practically everyone could e.g. fabricate good quality oxygen tanks. Now your skill needs to be >20% from the minimum skill requirement towards 100 (e.g. if the item requires 20 skill to fabricate, 36 results in a higher quality item).
- Reduced PUCS's radiation resistance from 100% to 90%. Complete invulnerability to radiation has way too much potential for exploits and overpowered strategies.
- Adjusted supplies in pirate submarines.
- Turned some weapons' burn damage into explosion damage.
- Made the extra sales from "traveling tradesman" talent stack.
- Terminal ignores empty signals.
- Reduced commonness of molochs (as they can take a lot of time to kill, running into multiple of them can quickly become a chore)
- Removed steel requirement for depth charges. Fabricate decoy depth charges from depth charges, rather than from the base material.
- Reduced the Pulse Laser tri-laser bolt spread.
- Explosions are now calculated differently, using the number of limbs to divide the damage (up to a maximum of 15 limbs). Adjusted explosion damage values to match new calculations.
- Coilgun costs 5000 marks to install, Pulse Laser and Chaingun 6000. Large turrets each cost 7500 each.
- Made mudraptor eggs modestly profitable for farming (decreased cost from shop, increased deconstruction yields).
- Mineral yield and spawn rates rebalance: minerals found are now much more dependent on location (biome, cave, abyss).
- Balanced existing mineral missions: adjusted rewards & required minerals, and required some minerals to be handed over to the outposts as proof of their existence.
- Rebalanced Engine Force values to better match hull size. Most Scouts (Azimuth, Orca2, Remora, Winterhalter) are now faster. Humpback, Typhon and Orca are slightly slower.
Multiplayer:
- Fixed missions sometimes unlocking in incorrect locations in MP campaign, making them either unselectable or causing a "mission mismatch" error when the round starts.
- Fixed clients downloading submarines they already have from the server if the mods those submarines are in are not currently enabled.
- Significantly sped up file transfers (mods, submarine files, campaign saves).
- Clients who've recently joined (by default 2 minutes) are not allowed to vote to kick others, and vote kicking someone always requires at least 2 votes.
- Servers don't allow selecting hidden jobs (jobs only used by NPCs) as job preferences.
- The minimum kick vote counts are no longer rounded down. Previously if you had for example four players on the server and the minimum vote count set to 60%, kicking would require 2 votes, now it requires 3.
- Fixed inventory and wallet resetting if a campaign round ends when a client's character has spawned, but the client is not currently controlling it (e.g. due to getting kicked to the lobby).
- Fixed spectator checkbox overlapping with the character info if you get kicked to the lobby mid-round.
- Fixed "kick" button staying disabled indefinitely if you vote to kick someone and the vote doesn't go through.
- Fixed Steamworks publish tab showing the "free weekend" message when using Steam family sharing.
- Minor tweaks to the end of PvP missions to make them a little less underwhelming: instead of ending the round immediately when one team is dead (without even giving enough time to see the enemy die), there's a brief delay, a message box and a camera transition to let the players see what happened.
- Fixed PvP team assignment sometimes being wildly imbalanced, even when there were enough players with no preference to make the team sizes equal.
- Fixed clients getting stuck in the loading screen if they happen to disconnect at the right moment between rounds.
- Fixed bank balance not getting corrected if it's become desynced by e.g. client-side commands.
- Fixed server not registering a client's character as disconnected if the client disconnects and reconnects before the round has fully started, causing the client to get stuck as a spectator when they rejoin.
- Fixed clients disabling their client-side-only mods when they join a server.
- Fixed hull/item repairs purchased from an outpost sometimes not getting applied client-side.
- Fixed "missing entity" errors in a specific situation in multiplayer. Occurred when a respawn shuttle was enabled and loaded on the server (= i.e. in a non-outpost level), and a client disconnected and immediately reconnected. This would cause the client to deselect the respawn shuttle and make them start the round without loading one, leading to the "missing entity" issues due to the shuttle only existing server-side.
- Fixed damage visuals not showing on characters who've died off-screen.
- Fixed ability to upgrade the sub when there's a switch pending in multiplayer.
- Fixed friendly fire and karma always showing up as disabled on dedicated servers in the server list.
- Fixed spineling spikes fired by a human with spineling genes not damaging any human characters (enemies in PvP, pirates in pirate missions) when friendly fire is disabled.
- Fixed "invalid ExecuteAttack message: limb index out of bounds" errors when you join a server where a character has fired spineling spikes with spineling genes mid-round.
- Fixed "entity not found" errors if a shuttle or submarine ends up absurdly deep in multiplayer (>100 km). We don't even know how someone managed to pull this off.
- Fixed rapidly clicking on the mission giver sometimes not giving all the available missions when the "Use" input is set to LMB. Happened because the conversation logic didn't check if there's another conversation active, causing the server to show a new conversation when clicking the NPC, without interrupting/continuing the previous conversation.
- Made shockjock event only show for the player triggering the event (making it visible for everyone works kind of weirdly, when the event involves talking to an NPC next to the character who triggered the event).
- Fixed outpost events getting stuck at the last ConversationAction if another client has finished the action.
Optimization:
- Updated our runtime to .NET 6, which should yield significant performance improvements. Do note that this unfortunately means we'll have to drop support for macOS versions older than 10.15, but we have taken some measures to help the affected Mac players continue having access to Barotrauma.
- Optimized afflictions that apply other afflictions on the character (e.g. radiation sickness, drunkenness, opiate withdrawal).
- Optimizations to the talent system, particularly when the talent menu is open and when there's a large number of talents (e.g. when using mods that make all talents available to every class).
- Physics optimization: fixed submerged items' physics bodies staying active indefinitely even after they've come to rest due to buoyant forces being applied on them constantly. Now we stop updating bodies that have come to rest on the floor and aren't light enough to float.
- Optimized AI objectives that make bots fetch items (combat, contain item, decontain item, get item).
Submarine editor:
- Fixed door gaps not appearing in the sub editor until you select the door.
- Fixed sub editor background images not saving.
- Fixed turret lightsource rotation not refreshing in the sub editor when flipping the item.
- Fixed prefab placement breaking in the sub editor if LMB is held while moving the cursor outside of the selection panel.
- Fixed several instances of janky UI interactions in the submarine editor: dragging the selection rectangle now works even if the cursor reaches into the prefab list; letting go of a dragged entity works even if the cursor reaches into the prefab list; the dragged entity no longer goes invisible when reaching into the prefab list.
- Made PowerContainer recharge speed always default to 0.
- Fixed adding resizeable items (like ladders) not being registered in the sub editor's command history, preventing undoing it.
- Changed default reactor output from 10,000 kW to 5000 kW.
- Decreased Winterhalter reactor output and increased its fuel consumption rate.
- Fixed some gap issues in Winterhalter.
- Fixed medics not having access to the toxin cabinet in Barsuk.
- Fixed medic, engineer and mechanic spawnpoints having no tags in Typhon.
- Fixed crashing when trying to multi-edit a string value in the sub editor.
- Fixed dragged objects becoming invisible if you bring the cursor over a UI element in the sub editor.
- Fixed screwdrivers and wires in your "inventory" being included in the total item count in the sub editor's wiring mode.
- Fixed entities that were below the cursor when starting to resize a structure staying highlighted during resizing.
- Fixed sub editor treating the autosave interval as minutes instead of seconds (saving every 300 minutes instead of 300 seconds).
Fixes:
- Fixed "power flowback" issue in turrets. As of the power rework, wires connected to the same input or output pin of a device are considered to be in the same grid, which in practice meant a turret could be connected to another supercapacitor through the power_in connection of another turret, even if there was no direct connection between the 1st turret and the supercapacitor. Now the turrets (and electrical discharge coils) need to be wired directly to the supercapacitor.
- Fixed brief freezes when monsters spawn mid-round.
- Fixed turrets linked to the same loader messing up the upgrade store UI and causing item swaps to cost more than they should.
- Fixed submarines always saving in the root folder of a local mod, instead of the subfolder they were originally in.
- Fixed Reaper's Tax not stacking.
- Fixes to ruin decals in a bunch of ruin modules.
- Fixed a waypoint issue in the Alien_Entrance3 ruin module.
- Removed oxygen tanks from DockingModule_01_Colony.
- Fixed duct block's misaligned broken sprite.
- Fixed status monitor calculating linked hulls' water amounts incorrectly (displaying the average of their water percentages, which isn't correct if the hulls aren't the same size).
- Fixed inactive components (components not currently sending any signal) not reactivating if their output is set to a non-empty value.
- Fixed missing gap in SecurityModule_02.
- Fixed lack of outpost events in difficulties past 80 (which no longer occur normally but still exist in old saves and mods).
- Fixed lithium and magnesium descriptions.
- Adjusted hulls in DockingModule_02_Colony to prevent bots from jumping off the ledge.
- Fixed motion sensors detecting pets as monsters (pets are now a separate target type).
- Fixed helmets not protecting against concussions.
- Fixed safety harness not protecting against lacerations.
- Fixed increasing an item's HealthMultiplier not increasing the current condition (so e.g. doubling the item's max health would cause it to have 50% condition).
- Fixed successive event dialogs in the same prompt scrolling the prompt back up and then down.
- Fixed missing "pirateclothes" inventory icon.
- Made bots better at figuring out which button controls a door when there's some complex circuit involved. Previously the bots would try to find a button connected to any of the door's connections via wires/circuits, now only the toggle and set_state inputs are considered.
- Bots now clearly prefer using buttons linked to the door in the sub editor. Can be used as another way to help bots figure out which button they should press in situations with multiple buttons and complex door control logic.
- Fixed bots failing to find a path to a couple of spots on Herja.
- Fixed alien materials (physicorium, incendium, fulgurium, dementonite, paralyxis) not being shown on the mineral scanner.
- Another fix to cave generation to prevent it from creating impassable paths.
- Fixed inability to use manual assignment for bot orders with options.
- Fixed all boolean components (And, Or, Xor) using the And Component's tooltip for the "timeframe" property.
- Fixed boolean operator component (And, Or, Xor) timeframes not working correctly in some situations (non-zero timeframe, empty false output). The component would deactivate as soon as it stops sending an output, which could prevent some inputs from timing out (meaning that the component could send a signal again as soon as it receives signal A, even if signal B hasn't been received within the timeframe).
- Fixed PUCS consuming the medical item inside it when a welding fuel or incendium tank is inserted.
- Fixed a level generation issue that sometimes made the level impassable if there happened to be a cave right above the outpost.
- Fixed holes on sloped walls being impossible to pass through when you're swimming straight down/up (or straight right/left depending on the wall): the walls are technically considered either horizontal or vertical (depending on the angle of the slope), and you would have to swim in a direction perpendicular to this "technical" direction of the wall.
- Fixed retrying the Hognose mission making a new Hognose join your crew every time.
- Fixed idling NPCs sometimes getting stuck on ladders.
- Fixed mirrored turrets being displayed backwards on the status monitor.
- Fixed character's hands getting "stuck" if you handcuff yourself while dragging someone.
- Fixed dragged character's arms not being pulled towards you, making it look like you're dragging them without touching if you run or walk away while dragging.
- Fixed dragged bots slowly moving constantly, preventing them from switching to the normal standing pose.
- Fixed bots having trouble fixing leaks in multi-hull rooms: they were required to be in the same hull as the leak, which prevented them from fixing leaks in e.g. R-29's bilge.
- Fixed combat missions not ending the round if both crews are dead.
- Fixed bots stating the name of the character they're firing at with turrets, making it seem like they know the name of every pirate they come across and magically recognize them through the walls of the enemy sub.
- Fixed Chaingun rotation speed not being affected by the weapons skill.
- Fixed crashing when using ':' in item assembly names on Linux platforms.
- Fixed ImmuneToPressure ability flag being ignored on characters who don't need air (in practice meaning that you can get killed by pressure if you get huskified even if you have a talent that makes you immune to pressure).
- Fixed geneticmaterialcrawler_unresearched3 producing mudraptor genes.
- Fixed linked subs still sometimes getting placed on the wrong side of the docking port when switching subs.
- Fixes to ruin door connections, wiring and connection panels.
- Fixed "insurance policy" giving the money to the dead character instead of the bank.
- Fixed damage to mirrored wall pieces resetting between rounds.
- Increased the minimum width of cave tunnels to prevent impassable paths.
- Fixed deconstructor input slots becoming unlocked when starting a new round while the deconstructor is running.
- Fixed Grenade Launcher quality doing basically nothing, because it increased the minuscule amount of blunt force trauma the grenade causes on impact instead of the explosion damage.
- Fixed vitality modifiers not being taken into account in the readings in the health interface. For example, gunshot wounds on the head cause a x2 larger vitality drop than on other limbs, but this wasn't displayed on the health interface.
- Fixed Planet Neon Sign sprite bleed.
- Fixed level resource spawn rate not properly respecting the resource spawn chance values of level generation parameters.
- Fixed some text overflows in the hiring menu when using a small HUD scale.
- Fixed name on an ID card resetting to the original name if you rename a character and then start a new round.
- Fixed handcuffs in the backmost hand being drawn in front of the character.
- Fixed water splashes appearing in an incorrect hull when a character's limb moves from a flooded hull to another hull, where the limb is no longer underwater.
- Fixed crashing when a signal causes a wired item to be dropped (e.g. when you attach a detonator to a destructible ice wall and blow it up).
- Oxygen generators and shelves don't fill up oxygen tanks when on fire. Caused repeated explosions when the tank constantly refilled and re-exploded.
- Fixed "gene harvester" and "deep sea slayer" working on all enemies, not just monsters.
- Fixed floating point inaccuracy sometimes preventing items from being used as fabrication ingredients (e.g. an oxygen generator may sometimes only fill tanks up to something like 99.9998%, which prevented it from being used in recipes that require a full tank).
- Fixed item picking timer (e.g. detaching an item from a wall) ticking down when the game is paused.
- Fixed outpost supply cabinets missing the oxygen tank spawns.
- Made the water current outside the levels start from the same point where monsters start heading towards the level, to make sure monsters can't escape too far from subs with a weak engine.
- Fixed hardened diving knife recipe.
- Fixed probability multiplier not being shown in wearable tooltip if the damage multiplier is 1.
- Yet another attempt to prevent beacon missions from failing for apparently no reason: sonar monitors won't get damaged by water after the beacon's been activated.
- Fixed text selection in a textbox stopping when the cursor goes outside the box.
- Fixed fire, breach and intruder report icons not being shown to anyone.
- Fixed missing/unwired lighting in ResearchModule_02_Colony.
- Remove particles when switching screens (otherwise e.g. particles from the previous round are still in the level if you happen to be looking at the right spot).
- Thalamus or ice walls can't be welded.
- Quick-reloading tries to reload the item whose contained items have the lowest condition. In other words, if you've equipped 2 weapons, quick-reloading reloads the one with the least ammo instead of the one that's the first in your inventory.
- Fixed erroneous dementonite and depleted fuel tool recipes.
- Fixed swapping a scaled turret/hardpoint causing the new one to be misplaced.
- Fixed inability to upgrade the sub or do maintenance if you buy and opt to switch to a new sub, and then go to the submarine switch terminal to cancel the switching.
- Fixed stolen items becoming non-stolen when deconstructed.
- Fixed ItemContainer UI popping up (with no visible inventory slot) when you pick one up, e.g. picking up a detonator from the floor.
- Fixed "[E] Rewire" hover text being shown on attachable items that haven't been attached to a wall (even though they can't be rewired until attached).
- Fixed trying to bind multiple console commands to the same key with the "bindkey" command crashing the game.
- Fixed high-quality revolvers having no difference to normal-quality ones. They should get a 10% damage boost per quality level but didn't, due to incorrectly configured quality stats.
- Fixed multiple monster missions sometimes spawning the monsters close to each other, causing them to attack each other.
- Fixed monsters sometimes using the wrong animation parameters while idling (or moving slowly).
- Fixed nuclear depth decoy using the same sprite as the normal depth decoy.
- Fixed fractal guardian VitalityMultipliers being configured incorrectly (using the "type" attribute but with affliction identifiers instead of types).
- Fixed incorrectly sized thalamus wall colliders, added background sprites to the walls.
- Fixed "tried to overwrite a submarine that's not in a local package" error when loading and trying to save a submarine autosave file.
- Fixed location portraits sometimes not showing up in the mission tab. Happened when we initialized the mission tab before the portrait had been loaded.
- Fixed Coilguns and Chainguns not always playing the firing sound when fired. Happened because their audio clips were so long (albeit mostly silent) that firing them continuously led to a ton of clips playing simultaneously, exhausting the available audio channels.
- Fixed monster missions' sonar marker being placed incorrectly if a monster ends up inside the sub, making it look as if the monster was far outside the level. This often made it look like the monster was moving away from the sub when trying to approach its position as it appeared on the sonar?
- Fixed bandolier (and other items that give bonuses when worn) giving bonuses when the item is held.
- Fixed mod texts being briefly misaligned when scrolling down the list of unpublished mods.
- Fixed light sprite rotation not getting refreshed when placing an attachable item on a wall when lighting has been disabled with console commands.
- Fixed supercapacitors showing 1% as the initial recharge rate because the recharge rate defaulted to 10.
- Fixed some ending options of the "good samaritan" outpost event not ending the event.
- Fixed random (non-mission) events disappearing from outposts when you save and quit.
