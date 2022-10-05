Patch 2.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9657515 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.

We were focused on some technical bug fixes.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Modifications :

In the settings, you can now choose to limit FPS to 30 or 60, even in windowed mode. This could avoid some performance and/or heating problems.

Fixes: