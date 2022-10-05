 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Manager 2022 update for 5 October 2022

Patch 2.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9657515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.
We were focused on some technical bug fixes.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Modifications :

  • In the settings, you can now choose to limit FPS to 30 or 60, even in windowed mode. This could avoid some performance and/or heating problems.

Fixes:

  • Sound settings can now be saved even if there is no save
  • Updating sound settings during match will no longer block the settings window

Changed files in this update

Depot 1937621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link