[Update] Waves of Eternity Costume Set

“Dance with the waves, move with the sea, let the rhythm of the water set your soul free.”

“The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.”

Get yours now from manufacture.

Materials Needed: Hat / Clothes

Aramid x80

Straw x90

Black Silk x110

Mithril Stone x70

Lazurite Tear Drop x70

Black Stone x80

Emperor’s Sacred Jewel x80

Sapphire Arc Reactor x80

Tools:

Flat Iron

Gimlet

Cutting Tool

SET EFFECT

SeaKing Set + Primitive Island

BlueSea Set + Primitive Island



Regards,

Luminary Global Team.

Webpage - http://luminary.valofe.com/center/default.asp

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LuminaryGlobal.vfun

Discord - https://discord.gg/y78StTp