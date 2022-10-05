[Update] Waves of Eternity Costume Set

“Dance with the waves, move with the sea, let the rhythm of the water set your soul free.”
“The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.”
Get yours now from manufacture.
Materials Needed: Hat / Clothes
- Aramid x80
- Straw x90
- Black Silk x110
- Mithril Stone x70
- Lazurite Tear Drop x70
- Black Stone x80
- Emperor’s Sacred Jewel x80
- Sapphire Arc Reactor x80
Tools:
- Flat Iron
- Gimlet
- Cutting Tool
SET EFFECT
SeaKing Set + Primitive Island
BlueSea Set + Primitive Island
