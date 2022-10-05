Greetings, Props and Killers!
This is the invitation to the most thrilling, the most fantastic Propnight Halloween Party of this year which starts on October 25th at 10 AM PDT.
This day you will enjoy the biggest update ever, which includes:
- Massive quality of life improvements
- Significant balance improvements
- Mind-blowing destruction system
- New gameplay mechanics: 1) All survivors now have unique abilities 2) Killers now can start global in-game events which affect the entire game
- Addictive level progression (PERKS)
- New killers: 1) Maddy 2) New unannounced killer
- UI designed from the ground up
- Two new maps
- Significant map overhauls
- Fantastic visual enhancements
- A brand new competitive mode
- Animations overhaul
- Halloween theme After 6 months of development Propnight Reborn is here to bring you even more FUN!
Also, you can grab the game with a fantastic 50% discount during Steam Scream Fest starting on October 25th! Invite your friends & see you at the party! Maximum repost!
New Screenshots:
