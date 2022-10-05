This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Props and Killers!

This is the invitation to the most thrilling, the most fantastic Propnight Halloween Party of this year which starts on October 25th at 10 AM PDT.

This day you will enjoy the biggest update ever, which includes:

Massive quality of life improvements

Significant balance improvements

Mind-blowing destruction system

New gameplay mechanics: 1) All survivors now have unique abilities 2) Killers now can start global in-game events which affect the entire game

Addictive level progression (PERKS)

New killers: 1) Maddy 2) New unannounced killer

UI designed from the ground up

Two new maps

Significant map overhauls

Fantastic visual enhancements

A brand new competitive mode

Animations overhaul

Halloween theme After 6 months of development Propnight Reborn is here to bring you even more FUN!

Also, you can grab the game with a fantastic 50% discount during Steam Scream Fest starting on October 25th! Invite your friends & see you at the party! Maximum repost!

New Screenshots: