Come In If You Dare: Spooky Papercraft Roguelite Paper Cut Mansion Is Out Now!

We did it, friends!

We really did it! Did you see on the product page that Paper Cut Mansion is available? It really is available! Unbelievable, isn't it? I can't tell you how good that feels! ːsteamhappyː

We worked on Paper Cut Mansion for almost five years - including all the ups and downs that come with developing a game. Ha ha, I can't even remember how many times we almost stopped development. But hey, we made it - and I'm damn proud of that! And of our small but fine Paper Cut Mansion team:

The development was really a hell of a ride, but worth every second. And I hope you can see in the game how much heart and soul we put into the project. Talking about heart and soul, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for accompanying us on this exciting, nerve-wracking and great journey. You are great! Every single one! ❤️

So, for now, we will sit back for a few hours and watch you all play Paper Cut Mansion. Man, we are really looking forward to that!

Oh, btw. if you want to play on your Steam Deck, here is a workaround how you can make it happen - even so the compatibility check says "unsupported":

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1004370/view/3363652502325374901

Spooky greetings out of the Mansion - see you inside!

Gabriele & The Paper Cut Mansion Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1004370/Paper_Cut_Mansion/