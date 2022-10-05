EA 0.1.6.5.2

Fixed a visual bug where the ball was passing through the top left corner of the viewfinder and not the center
Fixed a behavior of Amaterasu Sun - Upgrade 3, now the direction is not changed by your position
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a visual bug where the ball was passing through the top left corner of the viewfinder and not the center
Fixed a behavior of Amaterasu Sun - Upgrade 3, now the direction is not changed by your position
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update