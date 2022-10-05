 Skip to content

Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 5 October 2022

EA 0.1.6.5.2

EA 0.1.6.5.2

Fixed a visual bug where the ball was passing through the top left corner of the viewfinder and not the center

Fixed a behavior of Amaterasu Sun - Upgrade 3, now the direction is not changed by your position

