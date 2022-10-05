【机制优化】
自建城可以消耗政治点数邀请废品商或委托商到酒馆
优化了贸易总览，减少了贸易线路过多时弹窗过多的问题
优化了引擎温度在城市不下降的问题
优化了敌方战力详情，会详细显示远程敌人的参数
新增可使用电台联系银行，避免零件过多
【bug修复】
修复了自建城仓库满后无法拿东西出来的bug
优化了战斗受伤加注意力全算一个人头上的bug
修复了主线劝回帮手成功后不给报酬的bug
修复了主界面显示配件数量上限不正确的bug
修复了升级槽位不能取消的bug
修复了槽位升级可以超过上限的bug
优化了口才过高通过砍价刷钱的问题
WasteLand Express 废土快递 update for 5 October 2022
定期更新补丁
