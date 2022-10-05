911 Operator: Board Game is now live on Kickstarter!

Greetings, Operators!

Not that long ago we announced that we are going to launch our first board game via Kickstarter. We are extremely proud to announce that the campaign for 911 Operator: Board Game is now live! We will be delighted to know your first impressions of the game, so feel to share your thoughts with us!

Choose the right pledge

Our Kickstarter Campaign includes the following items:

Base 911 Operator: Board Game

Very rare add-ons with Infection Free Zone Early Access

Early Access Board Game + Deluxe Digital Content package

Customize your pledge and decide on a package that you like best!

Live-Action Trailer

Want to see the board game in action? Watch the Kickstarter Live-Action Trailer! Although humorous in tone, it should give you a pretty good idea of ​​what your typical evening with friends might look like, if you decide to play 911 Operator: Board Game together!

Best regards,

Games Operators Team