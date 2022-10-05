 Skip to content

Time Killers: Spot Race update for 5 October 2022

Steam deck update

Share · View all patches · Build 9656878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is now playable on your Steam Deck.

Howover, this is a touchscreen game, so its does not plays on your tv, as this game was newer intended to support any game controllers.

Changed files in this update

Time Killers: Spot Race Content Depot 735531
  • Loading history…
