TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children update for 5 October 2022

[Notice][Fixed] The bug has been fixed.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
China Server Only

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

We have completed the correction of the bug that occurred in the China server today.

We would like to thank everyone who waited for a long time.

Thank you.

