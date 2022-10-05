It’s fixed! №65

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Have a pleasant flight!

A week ago we added an ability for ground vehicles to keep moving in cruise control whilst a player controls the UAV. But the ground vehicles decided to misbehave: with cruise control enabled they kept stopping, and when in neutral they started moving instead.

The error has now been fixed. Let cruise control keep moving your vehicle in the right direction while you enjoy your pleasant flight in the UAV.

Fixed aircraft torpedoes

In naval locations, such as Golden Bay, Japanese Port, Black Sea Port, and Drowned City, there are cargo ships, oil tankers, and hulks of damaged ships. Naturally, they are supposed to be obstacles for various projectiles. And they were — for torpedoes launched from ships. But the torpedoes launched from aircraft could slip through models of damaged and other static ships. Well, it won’t happen again!

Smoke means safety

A smokescreen is supposed to hide your movements from the enemy: as you hide behind it, the marker of your tank disappears from your enemy’s screen, and they can’t track you. Well, now they definitely can’t as before, if your enemy kept holding RMB, they could track you even after your marker disappeared behind the smokescreen. This was an error, and we’ve fixed it. Feel safe behind the cover of smoke!

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed where, while switching to UAV, the UAV carrier vehicle pulled over even with the cruise control enabled, or started moving if it was in the neutral gear at the moment of switching.

A bug has been fixed where vehicle sight tracking might be enabled through smoke, even when the marker is masked.

CCVL — model of the first order rack shells has been corrected.

— model of the first order rack shells has been corrected. M1128 — a bug has been fixed where the stabiliser was disabled in the commander's fire control sight.

— a bug has been fixed where the stabiliser was disabled in the commander's fire control sight. LAV-AD — a bug has been fixed where the commander fire control was disabled while mounting the rocket pod.

— a bug has been fixed where the commander fire control was disabled while mounting the rocket pod. Type 69-IIa — incorrect third fuel tank in the hull front has been removed.

— incorrect third fuel tank in the hull front has been removed. Type 59, ZTZ59D1, Type 69 — a bug with the overestimated exhaust pipe thickness has been corrected, the thickness reduced from 60 to 20 mm.

Aircraft

Ka-50, Ka-52, Ka-29 — the lenses of the rotor blade navigation lights no longer hang in the air.

— the lenses of the rotor blade navigation lights no longer hang in the air. Lightning F.6, Lightning F.53 — a bug has been fixed where the aircraft was shifted in the hangar while switching to the protection analysis menu.

— a bug has been fixed where the aircraft was shifted in the hangar while switching to the protection analysis menu. F-14A Early — HUD and MFD colours now switch to night mode when required.

— HUD and MFD colours now switch to night mode when required. Jaguar E — drag chute animation has been fixed.

— drag chute animation has been fixed. Po-2M — instruments in the cockpit have been corrected.

— instruments in the cockpit have been corrected. Ki-67 — display of the turrets in the xray mode has been fixed; position of the machine guns in some turrets corrected.

— display of the turrets in the xray mode has been fixed; position of the machine guns in some turrets corrected. Nesher — a bug has been fixed with a missing pylon for the air-to-air missiles (report).

— a bug has been fixed with a missing pylon for the air-to-air missiles (report). B-26B — the number of icon of the 300lbs M31 bombs has been corrected.

— the number of icon of the 300lbs M31 bombs has been corrected. F-104S, F-104S-ASA — a bug has been fixed where a wing detachment might cause disappearance of the fuselage.

— a bug has been fixed where a wing detachment might cause disappearance of the fuselage. Mi-24D, Mi-24B — targeting angles of the 12.7mm turret USPU-24 have been fixed.

— targeting angles of the 12.7mm turret USPU-24 have been fixed. Tiger UHT — a bug has been fixed where the dismantled forward firing weapons were displayed in xray mode.

Naval

A bug has been fixed where torpedoes might be able to pass through the static cargo and wrecked ships in the locations Golden Bay, Japanese Port, Black Sea Port, and Drowned City.

SMS Ostfriesland — incorrect elevation angles of the AA 88mm guns have been corrected; vertical targeting angles increased from 25 to 70 degrees.

Fuze time has been increased for the following ordnance: 102mm Mk.16 from 0.005 sec to 0.01 sec; 150mm Psgr. L/3,7 (m.Hb) и 150-мм Spgr. L/4,4 Bdz (m.Hb) from 0.01 sec to 0.015 sec.

203mm AP Type 91 shell — shell type has been fixed from APBC to APHEBC.

Interface

A bug has been fixed where the digit “I” was displayed in the achievements’ titles.

A bug has been fixed where voice chat remained active after the voice chat window was closed.

F-8E, F8U-2, Harrier GR.7 - a bug has been fixed where there were dubbed weapon presets in the secondary armaments menu.

- a bug has been fixed where there were dubbed weapon presets in the secondary armaments menu. Ju 87 D-5 - a bug has been fixed with incorrect display of the ammo capacity of the MG 81 machine gun in the secondary armaments menu.

- a bug has been fixed with incorrect display of the ammo capacity of the MG 81 machine gun in the secondary armaments menu. A bug has been fixed that prevented target lock confirmation of the air-to-air missiles from changing colour to red in the HUD.

Localization

A bug has been fixed with missing localization of the tip, when unable to repair an aircraft on the airfield.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.