Astatos v0.5.3 - Resolve

To the Crown Mages,

This update features gameplay additions to Conquest Trials, along with other quality of life improvements to the game. Thank you for all your support while we continue to work on larger content releases!

Part 3 of the PvE update is still in the works, so we hope players enjoy the changes in this patch in the meantime.

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Astatos v0.5.3, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

New Features

Resolve: A new gameplay mechanic has been added to Mukaki’s side in Conquest Trials! We look forward to observing feedback on this mechanic and seeing if any further tweaks need to be made.

Resolve is gained whenever Mukaki's side activates a Hero Ability. Resolve points are displayed along the right side of the screen above the Deck Space. Use your Resolve in order to keep others on your side!

At the end of Mukaki's turn, a corresponding number of players will become Resolved. When Resolved, a player is protected from flipping sides. This effect lasts until the beginning of the next Hero Stage.

The player/s with the lowest power will become Resolved first.

Power = (Energy x 2) + Cards

If tied, a player without Energy will be picked first.

Smaller Additions

Hero Cards Update: The user interface of the Deck / Hero Cards menu has been revised. It is now possible to toggle the Hero Ability description between Conquest Trials, and Takeover Trials. Additionally, you can now toggle the side of the card between Mukaki, and Makari-Hari while within the artwork viewer interface. (Including the preview of the monthly reward)

Rematch Changes: Upon completing a Trial, you will now automatically leave once all players have left or made a decision to rematch. If only one player wishes to rematch it will automatically be cancelled.

Story UI Tweaks: You can now advance through small pauses in dialogue faster by mashing the advance keyboard/mouse input. The design of the chapter credits has also been revised.

Change Log

Game Features

Resolve mechanic added to Conquest Trials, giving Mukaki’s side more focused gameplay options.

Game Content

New content added to the in-game manual to cover the Resolve mechanic.

Additional sections added to Tutorial II and Tutorial III to cover the Resolve mechanic.

New Hero Skins have been added to the store and/or made available as monthly rewards.

Gaios - Upholder of Might

Makari-Hari - Pursuer of Knowledge

Game Changes

The layout of the Hero Card menu in the deck has been improved.

A rematch will now begin automatically once all players have picked their options on the victory screen.

Some menus have been adjusted in Traditional and Simplified Chinese to appear closer to the English interface.

The layout and positioning of Hero artwork on the main menu has been reworked. Additionally, performance while on the main menu should now be slightly better.

You can advance faster during some pauses in Story Mode by mashing the input button.

The design of chapter credits has been revised.

You can now see the load progress of other players when entering a Trial.

Game Fixes

You can no longer click and drag the Hero Card menu while the artwork viewer is open.

Certain player titles now show the updated Spell Card names in their unlock conditions.

Fixed a situation where running the game at high-FPS rates, the text appearance animations would fail to appear properly.

Moving back and forth though the Trials menu would cause button sounds to stop playing correctly.

Fixed an issue that would cause notifications displayed in succession to appear out of order.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to soft-lock if Steam was set to offline mode.

Several server stability improvements.

Trial Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused players to be incorrectly refunded for Energy contributed to Hero Cards in the Summon Menu.

A.I. players using Regulus would discard their own hand as well as their target.

Fixed an issue that would cause popup messages to overlap during a Trial.

Fixed a situation where Alkaios’ Hero Ability would fail to distribute all cards during a Trial.

Known Issues