Share · View all patches · Build 9656641 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

we will show some screenshots of the coming updated version this time.

Among these, some can be understood merely based on the sight of the screenshots, yet some other contents require you to think before achieving a real comprehension, so we suggest that you observe carefully.







We hope to demonstrate some development site spotted animation or gameplay videos the next time.

So see you next time.