Mercury Arts: Public Playtest Announcement of Rethymno & Greek Faction

This news post serves as a double announcement of today's update, But more importantly, Third-Party Developer Mercury Arts is running a public playtest of their latest map featuring a brand new faction!

Post Scriptum: Molon Labe by Mercury Arts

Rethymno map + Greek faction public playtest

Thursday, October 6th @ 11 AM Pacific | 2 PM Eastern | 6 PM UTC

We are excited to announce on behalf of Third-Party developer Mercury Arts, that they will be running a public playtest of their new upcoming Greek faction and Rethymno map as part of their update "Molon Labe"



The playtest will be running on our Public Testing app that is available in your library. All you need to do to participate is to install the Public Testing app and join the server when it goes live at the following time:

(Click the link to get the time local to your own timezone.)

This latest map adds the greek faction to the game and the map "Rethymno" which is located on the island of Crete which has previously been featured by Mercury Arts in their first map "Maleme" also set on the island of Crete.

We are exceptionally excited to be able to share these news on behalf of Mercury Arts and we encourage you to come join them for the playtest later today. Below you can find some teasers as well as a few selections of weapons that you can make use of as the Greeks fighting for victory over german forces in Rethymno.









Moving onto the patch for today, we have some small but important fixes, as of right now the team is focused on working to fix some more critical issues and as such the minor fixes have a little less priority.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.26.4022

Added Haguenau Offensive 11 & 12

Fixed Jagdtiger Commander Zoom & Bino overlay.

Fixed M24 Chaffee Hull Gunner & Driver seating causing crew member to be exposed.

Further improvement to M24 Chaffee handling.

Slight improvement to grass foliage color.

More potential fixes for rare edge cases where crew members gets offset outside of the vehicle.

