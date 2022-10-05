Updated instructions on October 5

V1.0.14 updated content
- Fix the card progress bar problem caused by archiving error. (At present, if you exit the game when writing to the archive, there will be a very low probability of file write failure.)
- Fix the error displayed in the boss tenacity bar progress of difficult mode.
- Increase the number of gold coins stolen by arrogant thieves, and double the number of gold coins stolen in difficult mode.
- Frozen forest and grass collision are deleted.
- Double Blades of Fear are sold in stores.
- Fix the bug where the frame header buff does not take effect.
- The frame dropping equipment is intended to be used by players with low frame rate. It is not recommended that players actively modify it to low frame rate, adjust the frame rate judgment of the frame dropping equipment, and modify the markup of low frame rate.
- Slightly increase some equipment attributes without special effects.
- Fix the bug that does not add buff to the frame helmet.
- Titan boots can now be sold in stores.
- Fire resistant and cold resistant clothes shall be changed to those that cannot be sold to prevent accidental sale.
- Modify the drop of Terror Labyrinth.
- Improved Holy Sword, now effective on all units, with a 5% probability increased to 10%
- The repair of mushroom forest has ground penetration problem and will not fall below the ground.
- Boss Lianzhan reopens and adds extra medals.
- Add a shortcut to open the map, and use keyboard M to open the map. (Press the Select key on the handle)
- Fix the problem that the atlas display is incorrect under the resolution of 2560 * 1080.
- Slightly increase the damage of Kirin Fire Bullet.
- Enhance the non special effect red clothing attribute, and encourage players to win through real weapons.
Changed files in this update