Raid Healing update for 5 October 2022

Patch 1.0.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Active unit ability cooldowns are now displayed in the unit tooltip.
  • Items can now be moved to an inventory tab by right-clicking on it.
  • The current X/Y corodians of the UI elements are now displayed on them when the UI elements are unlocked for moving.
  • Damage per sec and Heal per sec are now displayed.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented abilities from being dropped by right or left clicking when changing the unit ability priority in the group lineup.
  • Added sound effects for picking up and dropping abilities in the unit ability priority.

Changed files in this update

