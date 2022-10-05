- Active unit ability cooldowns are now displayed in the unit tooltip.
- Items can now be moved to an inventory tab by right-clicking on it.
- The current X/Y corodians of the UI elements are now displayed on them when the UI elements are unlocked for moving.
- Damage per sec and Heal per sec are now displayed.
- Fixed a bug that prevented abilities from being dropped by right or left clicking when changing the unit ability priority in the group lineup.
- Added sound effects for picking up and dropping abilities in the unit ability priority.
Raid Healing update for 5 October 2022
Patch 1.0.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
