Patch Notes: October 13th, 2022

Hey everyone! To ensure we make the best Redwall game we can put out there, we have another set of bug fixes for you!
If you are interested in testing our games and getting free rewards for it, we would love to have you join at https://www.somabugs.com/bugs/join
Highlighted fixes for this patch:
- Fixed a variety of typos in cutscenes and dialogue throughout the game.
- Fixed a number of locations where the subtitles for cutscenes did not indicate who was speaking.
- Fixed an instance where the ghost's voice line played instead of Sophia's.
- Fixed a location in Fool of a Stoat where the player could fall through the map.
- Fixed a hidden Memoir Box in Fool of a Stoat that did not have its scent blowing on the wind.
- Updated the wording in the hint for the Grating Gulley puzzles to be more clear about matching shaped buttons.
- Fixed warnings for falling rock debris in Otters' Den being able to be triggered multiple times.
- Added consistency to capitalization across all notifications in the game.
- Removed leftover, unusable items from the reward chest after solving all of the Riddles.
Changed files in this update