 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 3 update for 13 October 2022

Patch Notes: October 13th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9655877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! To ensure we make the best Redwall game we can put out there, we have another set of bug fixes for you!

If you are interested in testing our games and getting free rewards for it, we would love to have you join at https://www.somabugs.com/bugs/join

Highlighted fixes for this patch:

  • Fixed a variety of typos in cutscenes and dialogue throughout the game.
  • Fixed a number of locations where the subtitles for cutscenes did not indicate who was speaking.
  • Fixed an instance where the ghost's voice line played instead of Sophia's.
  • Fixed a location in Fool of a Stoat where the player could fall through the map.
  • Fixed a hidden Memoir Box in Fool of a Stoat that did not have its scent blowing on the wind.
  • Updated the wording in the hint for the Grating Gulley puzzles to be more clear about matching shaped buttons.
  • Fixed warnings for falling rock debris in Otters' Den being able to be triggered multiple times.
  • Added consistency to capitalization across all notifications in the game.
  • Removed leftover, unusable items from the reward chest after solving all of the Riddles.

Changed files in this update

The Lost Legends Depot Act III Win64 Depot 1305131
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends Depot Act III Win32 Depot 1305132
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends Depot Act III OSX Depot 1305133
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link