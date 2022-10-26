RiffTrax: The Game - 1.6 Content Update

Version 1.6 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This free content update includes new clips and riffs!
Featuring clips from RiffTrax classics:
· Mikey
· Split Second
· Escape from the Bronx
· The Blood of Fu Manchu
· Blood Harvest
Additionally, the patch includes the following fixes:
Matchmaking
· Multiplayer matchmaking now out of beta!
· Disabled the Twitch login requirement on all public games
· Enable Ranked Voting if a 2 player game expands to 3+ players
· Prioritize game matchmaking based on your profanity filter
Misc.
· New living room photos
· Fixed a bug where Twitch user names were not displaying properly
Run into a new bug? Got a tip or suggestion? Submit a ticket here.
Changed files in this update