RiffTrax: The Game - 1.6 Content Update

Version 1.6 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This free content update includes new clips and riffs!

Featuring clips from RiffTrax classics:

· Mikey

· Split Second

· Escape from the Bronx

· The Blood of Fu Manchu

· Blood Harvest

Additionally, the patch includes the following fixes:

Matchmaking

· Multiplayer matchmaking now out of beta!

· Disabled the Twitch login requirement on all public games

· Enable Ranked Voting if a 2 player game expands to 3+ players

· Prioritize game matchmaking based on your profanity filter

Misc.

· New living room photos

· Fixed a bug where Twitch user names were not displaying properly

