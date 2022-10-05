Ticket #995 Diplomatic relation tooltip- Add Diplomatic events
Ticket #1001 Fixed error with planet lists and parked fleets with colony and outpost ships
Ticket #999 Autobuild Purchase Production Fix
Ticket #1002 GNN fix for static space monsters
Ticket #1004 Fixed typos in technology descriptions
Ticket #1003 Fleet combat support ship softlock fix
Ticket #1000 AI combat triggering player achievement fixes
Ticket #1005 Diplomacy AI research treaty ask fixes
Ticket #1006 Camera incorrect system focus on scene transition fix
Ticket #1007 Duplicate alien fleet in event ticker fix
Ticket #1008 Trade and RP treaties with 0 value proposal fix
Ticket #1009 Uncreative research seed fix
Ticket #1011 Clear list fix for diplomacy actions
Ticket #1010 Tactical support ship check.
Ticket #1013 Outpost and Colony ship check in tutorial for planets menu goal
Ticket #1012 Dictatorship morale penalty fix
Lord of Rigel update for 5 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #2
Ticket #995 Diplomatic relation tooltip- Add Diplomatic events
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update