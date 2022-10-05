 Skip to content

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 5 October 2022

Fret Smasher - Quick Hot Fix

Build 9655829

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick hot fix just to fix the song scanning not parsing out song meta data correctly.
Make sure to rescan your music folders to have the fix applied to your song cache.

Changed files in this update

Fret Smasher Playtest | Windows Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
Fret Smasher Playtest | Linux Depot 1648352
  • Loading history…
