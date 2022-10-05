 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Price of Power update for 5 October 2022

Chapter 13 Development Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9655798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! Happy October! I'll be releasing the first three scenes of Chapter 13 for beta testers shortly, so we're a bit past halfway done with the next release. I'm on track for releasing Chapter 13 in late October, so just hang on a few more weeks. :) There's a good amount of lore and romance plot progression that I'm working on, including the first major romance plot choice! I'm excited to get the new chapter out and I think yall will enjoy it a lot. As always, come hang out in the Discord if you want to get regular progress updates or just chat. :)

Changed depots in alphaact3 branch

View more data in app history for build 9655798
Price of Power Content Depot 1770211
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link