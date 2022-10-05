Oct. 05, 2022 - Nanite of the Living Dead '22: The Lost Fleet

Share · View all patches · Build 9655682 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, October 5, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 3 hours.

Halloween Event (Oct. 05 - 31)

A bitter moon hangs high overhead, casting an ominous light over the battlefields of Auraxis. The bitter battle between soldier and SpacePumpkin has begun once again!

This year's Nanite of the Living Dead carries with it a new directive, a new mission, a new alert event, and striking new cosmetics.

