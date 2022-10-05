 Skip to content

PlanetSide 2 update for 5 October 2022

Oct. 05, 2022 - Nanite of the Living Dead '22: The Lost Fleet

Oct. 05, 2022

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, October 5, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 3 hours.

Halloween Event (Oct. 05 - 31)

A bitter moon hangs high overhead, casting an ominous light over the battlefields of Auraxis. The bitter battle between soldier and SpacePumpkin has begun once again!

This year's Nanite of the Living Dead carries with it a new directive, a new mission, a new alert event, and striking new cosmetics.

Click here for the full patch notes!

