Patch Notes 1.0.8

Hey everyone!

Thank you all for an amazing launch so far. We have our first patch for you all today fixing some of the issues you all have been reporting. We are still actively working on finding solutions for some of the other issues which we have listed below. Hopefully this fixes some things for you all. If you haven't already, please consider leaving us a review. It really helps us out and we love getting to read everyone's feedback.

Added/Fixed

credits added

2 spelling mistakes fixed

mystery box should not show in mission mode only survival + protection

boss tool bug (hammer and ace where doing only 2 dmg.)

German translation fixed

What we are looking into / need more info on:

If you are experiencing any of the following, please post a Discussion thread or join our Discord and open a ticket so we can gather more info on it