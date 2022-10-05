 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kill The Emperor update for 5 October 2022

Fix a bug

Share · View all patches · Build 9655566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1,Fix a bug with a very small probability: after the mouse point exit the item or skill, the skill or item tip window does not disappear
2,Optimize a few cutscenes

Changed files in this update

HumanOrigin : Liu Lanzhi Depot 1507111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link