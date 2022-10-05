Blender 3.3.1 LTS Maintenance Release !

Blender 3.3.1 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the v3.3 - Stable - LTS branch.
You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.3 - Stable - LTS.
Patch Notes
- Regression: The start frame of NLA tracks can not be negative. (T100918)
- Cycles shows transmission in displaced shader as black. (T100914)
- Cryptomatte layers saved incorrectly with EXR DWA compression. (T96933)
- Cryptomatte EXR Output Bit Depth should always be 32bit. (T88049)
- Banding-like effect in Cycles using OpenVDB volumes. (T100714)
- Texture bake fills black when set clear texture. (T100708)
- The eevee view model failed to load the texture, causing the model to be purple. (T57759)
- EEVEE: Fix attributes node on Alpha Clip/Hashed materials. (rB5e372fca7c8)
- Regression: "Copy Location" constraint doesn't work if the control object is a vertex and we're in edit mode. (T99141)
- UI: Add shift-click hint to library overrides button tooltip. (rBc25181be4d8)
- Fix: Spreadsheet row filters unimplemented for boolean type. (rBbcdb90b9618)
- OBJ exporter does not properly export "image sequence" texture names. (T100669)
- New 3.1+ OBJ exporter UI fields order could be improved. (T96297)
- Some C++ importers/exporters (e.g. OBJ) reset file dialog Sort By mode. (T100887)
- Fix: link drag search feature only works forgeometry nodes groups. (rB568265964e9)
- Sync markers option doesn't work when sliding keyframes with a keyboard entry. (T100851)
- GPencil: Copy paste stroke(s) does not respect autokeying value. (T100999)
- GLibC Compat: Add deprecated memory hooks symbols removed from 2.34. (rBbf6a9d705f1)
- Cleanup: quiet missing-variable-declarations warning. (rBec2938c71a5)
- Fix compilation on Linux, glibc 2.34, and CentOS libraries. (rB6143b3ab382)
- Stereo Top/Bottom Render (Cycles) Missing Z Channel:. (T100886)
- Incorrect strip length when timecodes are used. (T100771)
- 3.3LTS: crash when entering sculpt mode of a wire mesh if it is a "custom object" of a bone. (T101081)
- Regression: Blender Crashes When snap roll a bone in armature. (T101040)
- Color picker colors drift value for some OCIO configurations. (T101000)
- vse group strips expanding in length on cancelled movement. (T101098)
- GPencil: Important feature request for Blender 3.3 LTS: Add new option "Forced Intersection". (T101087)
- Regression: VSE doesn't interpolate Scene Strip anymore. (T100998)
- Regression: Crash on connecting UV sphere node to transform node. (T101137)
- Regression: Crash when left click on Point Density node. (T101001)
- GPencil: Add frame number to Trace operator. (rBfe15766f463)
- Regression: Tiled rendering is not applied to texture baking in 3.x onwards, causing crash on large bakes. (T100626)
- Regression: Denoising depth pass: different result from 3.2.2 (ok) to 3.3. (T101065)
- Add oneAPI to the 'cycles_device' command line argument help text. (rBa920f32)
- obj: support importing multiple files at once. (rBdba599c8064)
- GPencil: Allow import several SVG at time. (rB345cdf71e96)
- C++ exporters (OBJ/Collada/USD/Alembic) do not remember the path/filename on subsequent exports. (T100797)
- Regression: Drag and Drop seems to be broken for image files from desktop. (T100899)
- glTF exporter: Fix crash when original texture export is packed. (rBAed9b7805)
- glTF exporter: Fix default sheen factors. (rBA0f1e12d8)
- glTF exporter: optimized animation size option was not saved when 'remember export settings'. (rBA6552dc49)
- UI Animation Render: Attribute error when running in background. (T101239)
- glTF exporter: avoid crash when apply modifiers + shapekeys. (rBA06ad75f3)
- Regression: baking procedural texture in more than 2048 pixels fails. (T101354)
- Regression: Can't save second Viewlayer as .exr. (T101365)
- No option to restore previous trackpad behavior on Windows since multitouch support. (T97925)
- glTF exporter: Fix color attribute export. (rBA4feb92043cbd)
- Regression: Export UV Layout is blurry. (T101134)
- UV editor: Console warning when hovered over tools. (T101138)
- EEVEE: Screen Space Refraction Artefacts when the viewport is narrow and non square. (T101034)
- Regression: Right aligned header. (T100141)
- Moving bone to another layer doesn't trigger a depsgraph update. (T101046)
- Blender 3.2.1 - Animation on nodes gets bugged out when dealing with Node Groups (duplicate node names). (T101109)
- GPencil: Active layer separation freezes blender if layer is empty. (T101317)
- GPencil: Crash when sculpting after "bake object transform to grease pencil". (T101370)
- Cycles: increase min-supported driver version for Intel GPUs. (rBa6c27ea49da)
- Regression: useless Snapping menu in the adjustment popup of Edge bevel weight operator. (T101343)
- Fix typo and and incorrect property initialization. (rBb4e8d03e5cf)
- Fix curves sculpting in deformed space when using Subdivide node. (rBede6c262229)
- GPencil: framechanging does not evaluate keyframed layer transform correctly (if this would result in identity matrix). (T101164)
- Regression: Console flooded with warnings when fluid type is Domain. (T101231)
- GPencil: Fix unreported memory leak in Fill inverse. (rB662ba67210b)
- Curve draw tool's cursor depth mode use a random Z value when viewport camera is orthographic. (T101347)
- Node editor: Add driver to socket slots list?. (T101341)
- Fix missing Outliner updates when adding nodetrees. (rBcc8df686ad7)
- Geometry Nodes in searching pulls nodes from other node add-ons. (T101259)
- Regression: Screw Modifier Calculate Order is broken. (T101075)
- New OBJ importer handles UVs incorrectly when some faces of an object don't have UVs. (T101487)
- Grease Pencil: New lines in Multiframe editing appear as Onion skinning overlay. (T101548)
- Grease Pencil: Selecting strokes in Edit Mode imprecise if layer transforms are animated. (T101564)
- Rain Test Animation demo crashes Blender 3.3. (T101559)
- Cycles: Spurious recompiles on Metal in Blender 3.3.x on macOS 13.0. (T101598)
- Regression: Incorrect context for running data unlink. (T101510)
- Regression: Deleting Object in outliner with a specific filter setting crashes Blender. (T101233)
LTS Program
Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org
Stay up-to-date
You can follow Blender on social media:
Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !
Happy blending,
The Blender team
Changed files in this update