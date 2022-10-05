 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 5 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 5 Update Log Ver. 1.0.11

  1. updated the weather script code, no flashback for now
  2. Fix the interruption flashback bug (I measured no less than a hundred times after I played the package body, if there is still, then I can not help)
  3. Title options to Chinese
  4. Add dragon shield to get the level (the method can be added to the group to get free strategy )
  5. repair WIN11 home version of the flashback error problem, if the non-home version of WIN11, I currently have limited technology, it is difficult to repair, I am very sorry.

