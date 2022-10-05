 Skip to content

Beyond the Storm update for 5 October 2022

Update 0.8.1.0 - Full of bugs. Someone call pest control!

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.8.1.0 fixes:

  • Mouse movement ingame. The nature of the movement of the game being connected to the ship power cells made me make an approach more link "go-to-there" than 1:1 mouse movement, although I must confess that even I, that prefer kebyoard/game than mouse, liked to control the ship.
  • Hryiat IX: Sector B had a crash problem at start (GMS2 duplicated the player somehow)
  • Some levels hangs on finish: This happens because of some collectibles that are still out there to collect. The problem was that some of these were going offscreen and didn't disappeared at all.
  • Some datacubes didn't parse the strings and shows %1, %2 or %3 mid text.
  • Plutenia Station, sector D, is blocking the player totally, making impossible to complete.
  • A typo in the first comm datacube collected in Tarwen: Sector A. (Something about warp cells being in beta version only)
  • Some equips datacubes didn't compute the item as available. (Like the FoodShip 28 datacube)
  • Changed the version on executable. (forgot to do this!)

Known bugs:

  • In menu between levels, mouse doesn't work on some options: Database, Interestellar travel and some options in modification menus identified by now.
  • Something in the title menu doesn't work as intended, almost destructs the entire universe. Forgot to remove it.
  • With mouse, menu options makes repetitive sound forever.

Thanks to everyone which is helping me to squash every little bug found! You're incredible! <3

There's a topic in discussion for us to gather more bugs, smash them and boil some fresh ideas. Be sure to check it.

