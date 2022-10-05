Update 0.8.1.0 - Full of bugs. Someone call pest control!

Version 0.8.1.0 fixes:

Mouse movement ingame. The nature of the movement of the game being connected to the ship power cells made me make an approach more link "go-to-there" than 1:1 mouse movement, although I must confess that even I, that prefer kebyoard/game than mouse, liked to control the ship.

Hryiat IX: Sector B had a crash problem at start (GMS2 duplicated the player somehow)

Some levels hangs on finish: This happens because of some collectibles that are still out there to collect. The problem was that some of these were going offscreen and didn't disappeared at all.

Some datacubes didn't parse the strings and shows %1, %2 or %3 mid text.

Plutenia Station, sector D, is blocking the player totally, making impossible to complete.

A typo in the first comm datacube collected in Tarwen: Sector A. (Something about warp cells being in beta version only)

Some equips datacubes didn't compute the item as available. (Like the FoodShip 28 datacube)

Changed the version on executable. (forgot to do this!)

Known bugs:

In menu between levels, mouse doesn't work on some options: Database, Interestellar travel and some options in modification menus identified by now.

Something in the title menu doesn't work as intended, almost destructs the entire universe. Forgot to remove it.

With mouse, menu options makes repetitive sound forever.

Thanks to everyone which is helping me to squash every little bug found! You're incredible! <3

There's a topic in discussion for us to gather more bugs, smash them and boil some fresh ideas. Be sure to check it.