Build 9654957 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 01:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, its been a while!

Just a small update fixing some OSX crashes that were introduced in a recent Apple update.

Please let us know if anyone still has issues running Slay the Spire on OSX!

BUG FIX: Fixed crash introduced in OSX 12.6.

LOC: Updates for FIN, SPA.