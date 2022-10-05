 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 5 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9654867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Store Vendor now sells gear instead of recipes
-Store Vendor items slightly improved
-Store Vendor item quantity is now personal instead of shared
-TNT Blocks have been fixed
-Changed the Recipe cap to functionality, when at cap it will check the rarity of the recipe that would be generated and if its higher than a recipe in your list it will automatically replace it. This will make sure you never miss out on a good item due to a cap.
-Possible fix for window positions not saving

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link