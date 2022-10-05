Infinimine Ver.17

-Store Vendor now sells gear instead of recipes

-Store Vendor items slightly improved

-Store Vendor item quantity is now personal instead of shared

-TNT Blocks have been fixed

-Changed the Recipe cap to functionality, when at cap it will check the rarity of the recipe that would be generated and if its higher than a recipe in your list it will automatically replace it. This will make sure you never miss out on a good item due to a cap.

-Possible fix for window positions not saving