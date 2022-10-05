-Store Vendor now sells gear instead of recipes
-Store Vendor items slightly improved
-Store Vendor item quantity is now personal instead of shared
-TNT Blocks have been fixed
-Changed the Recipe cap to functionality, when at cap it will check the rarity of the recipe that would be generated and if its higher than a recipe in your list it will automatically replace it. This will make sure you never miss out on a good item due to a cap.
-Possible fix for window positions not saving
Infinimine update for 5 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.17
