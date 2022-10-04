Update 35 - Performance & Diplomacy

Hey Everyone,

We are very grateful for your feedback over the past week to help us address some of the less know issues in game. With this update we focused on making world map performance be as smooth as possible for lower end PC, eliminating last of the lag spikes. We also spent a lot of time with world map diplomacy - changing the mechanics quite a bit, making it more engaging and challenging. In addition there are dozens of other changes effecting all areas of the game - from art improvements to a lot of polish and balancing for the Greater Worlds and Royal Blood DLC.

As always - thanks for your support, and lots of great updates on the horizon. Now... lets take a close look that our 35th Update has in store.