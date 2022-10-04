Update 35 - Performance & Diplomacy

Hey Everyone,
We are very grateful for your feedback over the past week to help us address some of the less know issues in game. With this update we focused on making world map performance be as smooth as possible for lower end PC, eliminating last of the lag spikes. We also spent a lot of time with world map diplomacy - changing the mechanics quite a bit, making it more engaging and challenging. In addition there are dozens of other changes effecting all areas of the game - from art improvements to a lot of polish and balancing for the Greater Worlds and Royal Blood DLC.
As always - thanks for your support, and lots of great updates on the horizon. Now... lets take a close look that our 35th Update has in store.
- Major performance improvements when playing on the world map
- Mostly eliminated the lag spike at the end of the month or change of seasons
- Various fixes, improvements, balancing and polish to Greater World DLCs
- Various fixes, improvements, balancing and polish to Royal Blood DLCs
- Major changes to world map diplomacy – nations will declare war on each other a lot less
- Nations will engage in diplomacy a lot less during the first year of campaign
- Changed to diplomacy: nations now declare war at -50 and not -30
- Fixed snow not showing in the norther regions of the world map from November till May
- Updated a lot of art assets so GUI, building icons, buttons don`t look pixelated
- Major improvement to a lot of GUI art assets visible on all resolutions
- Silver is now properly deducted when constructing walls
- Fixed minor error in diplomacy list
- Fix for Teutonic "king" not appearing as a lord of Denmark after merger
- Fixes to reduce some diplomacy related lag spikes
- Fixes to reduce army spawn/target lag spike
- Player heraldry updated for all nations
- Fixed broken twitter link and weirdness when clicking links
- Reworked the way Lords and Kings gain silver in the campaign
- Fix for units sometimes remaining standing after duying
- Update to how Nation Level is used in end of month process to reduce lag spike
- Fixing the display of some numbers/text on various GUI elements
- Various performance improvements effecting all areas of the world map, including:
- Updated diplomacy related function to reduce lag spikes
- Having a lot of armies on the world map will no longer lag nearly as much
- Fixed some town names that were displayed with odd font characters
- Fix for using expanded nations when not using expanded map
- Fix for exploit allowing control/destruction of NPC cities
