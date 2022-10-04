 Skip to content

Game Dev Masters update for 4 October 2022

Hot Fix number 2

Build 9654555

Just a few quick fixes related to the GDM 1.4 update

  • Fixed an issue with the max a hype campaign milestone not firing correctly
  • Fixed an issue with the trailers on IGM market campaign that caused hype to go from 50-40-60 instead of the correct 40-50-60
  • Fixed an issue with the Genre window being squished in German translations
  • Fixed a few errors in the German translation

This should be the final hot fix needed for the 1.4 patch. However, things happen. Shout out to TechEnthusiast and ZoneWalker for there great feedback.

