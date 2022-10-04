Hobbies Update Patch 1.2.6 Released

Hello everyone,
releasing a balancing and bugfix update today:
- Balanced garden flowers to be a lot easier to keep alive
- Balanced risky joke from -10 to -7 when it goes wrong
- Negative thought from elixir of life no longer disappears when colonist falls unconscious
- Fixed migrants not having body cam (necessary for them to use dresser after they join)
- Fixed villager getting stuck after disabling combat mode
- Fixed underwater dead colonist
- Fixed production issue when continuing on an old save
Happy playing!
