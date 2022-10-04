 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Founders' Fortune update for 4 October 2022

Hobbies Update Patch 1.2.6 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9654486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

releasing a balancing and bugfix update today:

  • Balanced garden flowers to be a lot easier to keep alive
  • Balanced risky joke from -10 to -7 when it goes wrong
  • Negative thought from elixir of life no longer disappears when colonist falls unconscious
  • Fixed migrants not having body cam (necessary for them to use dresser after they join)
  • Fixed villager getting stuck after disabling combat mode
  • Fixed underwater dead colonist
  • Fixed production issue when continuing on an old save

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

Founders' Fortune Content Depot 1104331
  • Loading history…
Founders' Fortune Mac Depot Depot 1104332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link