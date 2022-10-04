- Fix the problem of black screen after the letter to Yulia in the seventh level
- Fix the bug that the Ice Mark can be exchanged
- Fix the bug that the black screen of the 14th chapter of the Queen Raffia plot
- New anti-restraint weapons category, gram sword axe, gram axe gun, gram gun sword
- Fix the problem that the enemy is not skilled enough.
- Fix the problem of visiting the black screen of the people's home
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 4 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 5 Update log Ver. 1.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
