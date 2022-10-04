 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 4 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 5 Update log Ver. 1.0.10

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fix the problem of black screen after the letter to Yulia in the seventh level
  2. Fix the bug that the Ice Mark can be exchanged
  3. Fix the bug that the black screen of the 14th chapter of the Queen Raffia plot
  4. New anti-restraint weapons category, gram sword axe, gram axe gun, gram gun sword
  5. Fix the problem that the enemy is not skilled enough.
  6. Fix the problem of visiting the black screen of the people's home

