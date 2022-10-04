 Skip to content

Mythical update for 4 October 2022

New Environment: Giant Flying Pumpkin

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of a new Environment, "Giant Flying Pumpkin!"

Recruit a "Pumpkin Believer" and see if they can help others believe too! The Giant Flying Pumpkin likes to provide gifts to those that believe!

