X-Plane 12 update for 5 October 2022

X-Plane 12.00 beta 6

X-Plane 12.00 beta 6 · Build 9654241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

XPD-13075 - Crash with AI logic executing on part-constructed aircraft.
XPD-12954 - crash while dragging nodes around during side view of fuselage in Planemaker.
XPD-11404 - Constant magenta NaNs with GeForce 900 series GPUs.
XPD-13077 - wings dont droop under fuel load.
XPD-12627 - Implement KTX2 for compressing normal textures.
XPD-12207 - NaN magenta box in ATC window.
XPD-13056 - ATIS broadcasts use the lowest wind layer not the one at the airport altitude.
XPD-13007 - Radio range was not being taken into account for ATIS broadcasts.
XPD-12940 - AI are still requesting taxi for departure when a gate-hold is in effect.
XPD-12998 - Dev builds assert with altitude < 0 in radio parameter expansion.

Changed files in this update

