Mindustry v7 Beta + Full Release Date

The Beta

Mindustry v7 is now in Beta. While this does not change anything about how the version is accessed or distributed, it signifies that v7 is 'feature-complete', and will be seeing very few major changes after this point. In terms of complete-ness, the only things left for v7 are the 5 (or so) final campaign maps, polish, balancing, and bugfixes.

At this point in development, I will need extra help from users to report bugs and suggest balanacing/feedback on Github (or the balancing channel in the Discord). Most content has not been extensively tested, and as such there are sure to be balancing issues with anything past the current campaign tech tree (T4-5 units, especially).

Switching to the Beta

To use this beta version of Mindustry, right-click Mindustry in your library, click Properties -> Betas and select v7-testing from the dropdown box.

With the beta finally here, and v7 being in development for more than a year, it's time for me to finally decide on a firm release date: November 11th (2022). This should provide enough time for the remaining campaign maps to be finished, and any serious bugs/balancing issues to be squashed.