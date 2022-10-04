The Praise Laouylik Update is live! While new bosses for the factions from the _Vent Them Update _was a big piece of this update, the biggest change is an overhaul to the encounter system. Mostly, this just improves the distribution of the encounters. We also slipped in a few other things.

Our next update is still unnamed but will focus on early and late game content to improve variety across replays. We plan to add 4 sub-factions to the Tuluu’Daleth for the early game and several new Hellspawn enemy types that are introduced in later sectors. In addition, we plan to fill out the Flotilla Upgrade list with some more options and continue expanding the number of encounters in game. We currently expect to release it sometime around the beginning of November.

NEW

-12 New Bosses

-100 New Encounters

-New Track (+multiple variants)

-New Nashtu enemy

REBALANCES

-Nightmare is much harder

-Buffed several existing bosses

-All bosses scale more with difficulty

-Bosses now give much less RM, but more ST when destroyed

-Increased boss spawn rate

-Rebalanced Destroyer (cheaper weapons, fewer power bars, faster base speed)

-Fixed lingering UI coloring issues

REWARDS AND SPAWN RATES

-Slightly reduced the RM from asteroids on Hard

-Reduced RM Reward from mines in mine fields

-Increased spawn rates on difficulties Challenging and up for: Tuluu'Daleth Bomber, Tuluu'Daleth Fighter, Tuluu'Daleth Emplacement, Vereen Ships, Mulrum Meteroids, and Holarian Miners.

-Increased spawn rate across all difficulties for: Mulrum Debris and Mulrum Meteor

-Reduced the rate at which sector length increases

These were intended for this update but slipped into earlier bug related updates.

The Mulrum are immune to gravity based weapons

The Holarians have a charge based beam attack