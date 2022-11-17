The Darktide Pre-order Beta is live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

REJECTS, THE TIME HAS COME

Today, we released the Pre-Order Beta for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. For all of you who pre-ordered the game, this means you can jump in and start playing today. But worry not: If you purchase Darktide any time up until the 29th of November, you will still be able to participate in the Pre-Order Beta.

Curious what you will be getting yourselves into? Check out our blog post on what to expect during the Pre-Order Beta period.

Watch our latest trailer, revealed at the PC Gaming Show



Also, our friend MilkandCookiesTW created two videos explaining Darktide’s more intricate mechanics and an overview of the classes available at launch.