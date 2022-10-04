 Skip to content

Heck Deck update for 4 October 2022

Heck Deck v1.4.0 patch notes

Build 9653741

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when loading first practice zone
  • Fixed deathless sticker+achievement not unlocking from previous version's existing save file win

