Big update before balancing phase

This is version 0.1.0, it's officially next phase! Quests are getting rewarded, and removed when completed (and internally archived for achievement purposes).
Things of note:
- Currently it will be a problem to pick the same location you are at when changing clients. Known issue, I'm looking into removing existing contracts from ones you are able to accept.
- When completing a quest for everyone, contract upgrade should start increasing when completing contracts!
- When completing a quest for Prof. Mantin, permanent upgrades go up. For now this will be hard to notice because you start with 1 quintillion points for testing, but this will change next update :)
- A few new floors have been added
- Kill counting has been fixed internally, added more when you don't have parallel worlds enabled yet
- Some of contract upgrades don't actively do anything, I am going to include them next update for testing.
- An annoying bug with the GUI being not responsive on the bottom right has hopefully been addressed. All icons should have a hand icon and actually respond when clicking on them first time.
Things that will be removed next update:
- 1 Quintillion points removed from permanent upgrades
- Fast contract loading (will take a bit longer for new contracts to appear)
Changed files in this update