Bug Blazer Playtest update for 4 October 2022

Big update before balancing phase

This is version 0.1.0, it's officially next phase! Quests are getting rewarded, and removed when completed (and internally archived for achievement purposes).

Things of note:

  • Currently it will be a problem to pick the same location you are at when changing clients. Known issue, I'm looking into removing existing contracts from ones you are able to accept.
  • When completing a quest for everyone, contract upgrade should start increasing when completing contracts!
  • When completing a quest for Prof. Mantin, permanent upgrades go up. For now this will be hard to notice because you start with 1 quintillion points for testing, but this will change next update :)
  • A few new floors have been added
  • Kill counting has been fixed internally, added more when you don't have parallel worlds enabled yet
  • Some of contract upgrades don't actively do anything, I am going to include them next update for testing.
  • An annoying bug with the GUI being not responsive on the bottom right has hopefully been addressed. All icons should have a hand icon and actually respond when clicking on them first time.

Things that will be removed next update:

  • 1 Quintillion points removed from permanent upgrades
  • Fast contract loading (will take a bit longer for new contracts to appear)

Changed files in this update

