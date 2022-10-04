Big update before balancing phase

Share · View all patches · Build 9653638 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This is version 0.1.0, it's officially next phase! Quests are getting rewarded, and removed when completed (and internally archived for achievement purposes).

Things of note:

Currently it will be a problem to pick the same location you are at when changing clients. Known issue, I'm looking into removing existing contracts from ones you are able to accept.

When completing a quest for everyone, contract upgrade should start increasing when completing contracts!

When completing a quest for Prof. Mantin, permanent upgrades go up. For now this will be hard to notice because you start with 1 quintillion points for testing, but this will change next update :)

A few new floors have been added

Kill counting has been fixed internally, added more when you don't have parallel worlds enabled yet

Some of contract upgrades don't actively do anything, I am going to include them next update for testing.

An annoying bug with the GUI being not responsive on the bottom right has hopefully been addressed. All icons should have a hand icon and actually respond when clicking on them first time.

Things that will be removed next update: