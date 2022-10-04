Update 0.12 - Optimization and Video Settings

I've looked through the discussions and reviews and fixed some of the more pressing issues. Keep the feedback coming!
• Objective arrow is now always displayed infront of enemies
• Fixed the damage scaling bug when using the Double Swords
• Various optimizations that should hopefully alleviate some lag during late-game
• Fixed wrong descriptions on upgraded Movement speed runes.
• Added a small menu for adjusting video settings. Will likely get more complex options in the future.
• Character hitbox reduced slightly in size
Changed files in this update