Update 0.12 - Optimization and Video Settings

I've looked through the discussions and reviews and fixed some of the more pressing issues. Keep the feedback coming!

• Objective arrow is now always displayed infront of enemies

• Fixed the damage scaling bug when using the Double Swords

• Various optimizations that should hopefully alleviate some lag during late-game

• Fixed wrong descriptions on upgraded Movement speed runes.

• Added a small menu for adjusting video settings. Will likely get more complex options in the future.

• Character hitbox reduced slightly in size