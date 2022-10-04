 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Runic update for 4 October 2022

Update 0.12 - Optimization and Video Settings

Share · View all patches · Build 9653629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've looked through the discussions and reviews and fixed some of the more pressing issues. Keep the feedback coming!

• Objective arrow is now always displayed infront of enemies
• Fixed the damage scaling bug when using the Double Swords
• Various optimizations that should hopefully alleviate some lag during late-game
• Fixed wrong descriptions on upgraded Movement speed runes.
• Added a small menu for adjusting video settings. Will likely get more complex options in the future.
• Character hitbox reduced slightly in size

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link