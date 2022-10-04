2.04 Patch Notes

We've been taking a look at improving stability and have released a small patch focusing on fixing some troublesome crashes.
Thank you for your feedback and we're looking forward to continued support.
The 2.04 patch includes the following:
- Fixed a crash on startup that occurred on Windows N and KN versions.
- Added a message to crashes caused by corrupt game files that instructs players to verify files and check hardware. This was by far our most common crash, so we hope to elevate this self-fix to all affected users.
If you're still experiencing crashes, we hope some of these troubleshooting steps will help you.
- Verify Integrity of Game Files
- Ensure your Graphics driver is up to date
- Ensure Windows is up to date
- Change between DirectX 11 and 12 (You can run with -dx11 or -dx12 to force on launch)
- Enable Windowed Fullscreen mode
We always welcome more information on crashes or bugs via email at [noparse]support@emberlab.com[/noparse].
Changed files in this update