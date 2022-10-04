2.04 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9653579 · Last edited 4 October 2022 – 22:59:13 UTC by Wendy



We've been taking a look at improving stability and have released a small patch focusing on fixing some troublesome crashes.

Thank you for your feedback and we're looking forward to continued support.

The 2.04 patch includes the following:

Fixed a crash on startup that occurred on Windows N and KN versions.

Added a message to crashes caused by corrupt game files that instructs players to verify files and check hardware. This was by far our most common crash, so we hope to elevate this self-fix to all affected users.

If you're still experiencing crashes, we hope some of these troubleshooting steps will help you.

Verify Integrity of Game Files

Ensure your Graphics driver is up to date

Ensure Windows is up to date

Change between DirectX 11 and 12 (You can run with -dx11 or -dx12 to force on launch)

Enable Windowed Fullscreen mode

We always welcome more information on crashes or bugs via email at [noparse]support@emberlab.com[/noparse].