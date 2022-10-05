Ultimechs version 1.3 is now live!

Pilots! The first major Ultimechs update is here! Following a successful launch of the game, we’ve noted some issues that we set out to fix. We’ve also received a lot of great feedback from the community that has helped us locate bugs, and help us stay informed on things you value in the game. Thank you to everyone who’s played the game and helped us so far!

To show our appreciation, we’ve added 350 UltiCoins to your accounts to be spent as you’d like!



Here are the changes made to the game in Version 1.3:

Added a popup that tells players to update the game if a new version is available.

Changed so that If a glove is regenerating when a goal is scored and the arena is reset, the glove will be fully generated as well.

Player gloves now move more smoothly now when attached to the player.

Several optimizations made to reduce frame drops in matches.

Players kicked from a party will no longer get information about the party queueing for a match.

When scoring an equalizing goal in overtime, the game enters golden goal instead of going into a regular tossup.

Added an 'x' button to remove bots in the Custom match menu.

Timer in Free Practice mode now counts up.

Added missing description to Metal Hockey Mask in some languages.

Cleanup of the Dualistic pattern for the Titan that had some messy brushstrokes.

Added localization to the “Contact Us” tab.

Updated incorrectly formatted tutorial text in German.

Music triggers now on entering Golden Goal.

Coins now get updated immediately in the menu after completing a purchase.

Updated the prices of the UltiCoins.

(Steam) Updated the Valve Index grip button to be less sensitive.

(Steam) Improved the deadzone on the Vive trackpad.

Bug Fixes

Players will no longer get a loss in their stats when their opponents drop out or fail to connect.

Fixed an issue where the recenter button would not bring camera height in the game to the correct position. It should now always reset height to a fixed height for all players.

Fixed an issue where gloves could fly diagonally through the outer edge of opponent HoloWall without stopping.

Fixed an issue where the game freezes momentarily when entering a matchmaking queue.

Fixed an issue where the player banner name tags displayed the incorrect colors on the walls during matches.

Fixed an issue where mechs would skip animations in the garage.

The Banner background submenu in the Loadout menu now shows correct headings and icons

Corrected the position for the VFX of unlocking the Premium UltiPass.

Fixed an issue where the 3rd player tracker on a banner would repeat the 2nd one.

Fixed an issue where the game would default to English instead of the device language.

Thank you for playing Ultimechs so far! Keep in mind that if you’d like to suggest something for the game, we have a suggestion board specifically for this! While we can’t promise any changes, posting here helps us understand what the community would like to see in Ultimechs.

Of course, if you’d like to meet and discuss the game with us and others, then you can also join the Ultimechs Reddit and the Ultimechs Discord!

The Ultimechs Team