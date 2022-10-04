-All enemy's hyper armor frames are adjusted and stagger animation canceling bugs won't likely happen again.
-Even if the cancelation bug happens, enemies won't get into a hyper armor state since each attack skills deactivate hyper armor at the start frame.
-Bloatbogs are easier to juggle but now they move faster and the bullets spread out even more than before.
-Wraith Dolphins will show the indicator when they dive below. The indicator spike can hurt the player but it doesn't stagger the character.
Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 4 October 2022
2022/10/05 Patch
