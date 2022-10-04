 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 4 October 2022

2022/10/05 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9653439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-All enemy's hyper armor frames are adjusted and stagger animation canceling bugs won't likely happen again.
-Even if the cancelation bug happens, enemies won't get into a hyper armor state since each attack skills deactivate hyper armor at the start frame.
-Bloatbogs are easier to juggle but now they move faster and the bullets spread out even more than before.
-Wraith Dolphins will show the indicator when they dive below. The indicator spike can hurt the player but it doesn't stagger the character.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2119501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link