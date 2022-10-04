2022/10/05 Patch

-All enemy's hyper armor frames are adjusted and stagger animation canceling bugs won't likely happen again.

-Even if the cancelation bug happens, enemies won't get into a hyper armor state since each attack skills deactivate hyper armor at the start frame.

-Bloatbogs are easier to juggle but now they move faster and the bullets spread out even more than before.

-Wraith Dolphins will show the indicator when they dive below. The indicator spike can hurt the player but it doesn't stagger the character.